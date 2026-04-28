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Delhi schools told to adopt ‘cool corners’, hydration rules amid heat

Delhi schools must adopt "Beat the Heat Initiatives" to combat summer heat, including hydration and environmental programs, and submit action reports by April 28.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Gargi Shukla
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Schools across Delhi have been asked to adopt a series of heat-mitigation measures – evocatively titled “Cool Corner”, “Jal Mitra”, “Green Register” and a “No Empty Bottle Rule” – in an attempt by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) to shield students from the intensifying summer.

People are seen protecting themselves from the heat on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The advisory, issued on Monday under the banner “Beat the Heat Initiatives”, directs schools to put these measures into practice immediately and submit a detailed action taken report by April 28. The emphasis, officials say, is not just on preventing heat-related illnesses, but on shaping habits that last beyond the season.

“The initiative aims not only to protect students from heat-related illnesses but also to inculcate lifelong habits of hydration and environmental stewardship,” the order stated.

This is the second directive issued by the department to strengthen schools’ preparedness for the intense summer. Earlier guidelines, titled “Precautionary Measures to be Followed by All Schools of Delhi”, were issued on April 21 in view of rising temperatures. These included limiting outdoor activities such as assemblies, introducing a “water bell” to remind students to stay hydrated, encouraging peer monitoring of health, and promoting light, breathable cotton clothing as part of the dress code.

Schools have been directed to strictly adhere to these measures to ensure a safe and responsive environment during extreme weather conditions.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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