Delhi schools told to adopt ‘cool corners’, hydration rules amid heat

Schools across Delhi have been asked to adopt a series of heat-mitigation measures – evocatively titled “Cool Corner”, “Jal Mitra”, “Green Register” and a “No Empty Bottle Rule” – in an attempt by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) to shield students from the intensifying summer.

People are seen protecting themselves from the heat on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The advisory, issued on Monday under the banner “Beat the Heat Initiatives”, directs schools to put these measures into practice immediately and submit a detailed action taken report by April 28. The emphasis, officials say, is not just on preventing heat-related illnesses, but on shaping habits that last beyond the season.

“The initiative aims not only to protect students from heat-related illnesses but also to inculcate lifelong habits of hydration and environmental stewardship,” the order stated.

This is the second directive issued by the department to strengthen schools’ preparedness for the intense summer. Earlier guidelines, titled “Precautionary Measures to be Followed by All Schools of Delhi”, were issued on April 21 in view of rising temperatures. These included limiting outdoor activities such as assemblies, introducing a “water bell” to remind students to stay hydrated, encouraging peer monitoring of health, and promoting light, breathable cotton clothing as part of the dress code.

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{{^usCountry}} In the latest circular, the department has suggested eight initiatives to address heat stress. Schools have been asked to set up a “Cool Corner” using earthen matkas or water dispensers to encourage traditional cooling practices. They have also been directed to implement the “One Child, One Plant” initiative, under which each student is to sow and nurture at least one plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the latest circular, the department has suggested eight initiatives to address heat stress. Schools have been asked to set up a “Cool Corner” using earthen matkas or water dispensers to encourage traditional cooling practices. They have also been directed to implement the “One Child, One Plant” initiative, under which each student is to sow and nurture at least one plant. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the “Jal Mitra – Care for Birds and Animals” programme, students will place and refill water bowls or earthen pots for birds and stray animals, promoting compassion for urban wildlife. Additionally, the “No Empty Bottle” rule requires students to return home with filled water bottles, reinforcing the importance of hydration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the “Jal Mitra – Care for Birds and Animals” programme, students will place and refill water bowls or earthen pots for birds and stray animals, promoting compassion for urban wildlife. Additionally, the “No Empty Bottle” rule requires students to return home with filled water bottles, reinforcing the importance of hydration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The department has also asked schools to sensitise staff and students to emergency response protocols, ensure key helpline numbers are known and accessible, and train teachers to act as first responders to recognise signs of heat-related stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department has also asked schools to sensitise staff and students to emergency response protocols, ensure key helpline numbers are known and accessible, and train teachers to act as first responders to recognise signs of heat-related stress. {{/usCountry}}

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Schools have been directed to strictly adhere to these measures to ensure a safe and responsive environment during extreme weather conditions.

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