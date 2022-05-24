Delhi: Scientist falls to death from Shastri Bhawan
New Delhi: A 55-year-old scientist employed in the Union ministry of electronics and information technology died after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi on Monday afternoon, with police suspecting that it may be a case of death by suicide.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the police control room received a call at around 3pm, stating that a person had jumped from Shastri Bhawan building. “When police reached the spot, they found the man in front of gate number two. The man was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” she said.
Police said that enquiries have revealed that he was a resident of an apartment complex in Peeragarhi and was a scientist in the ministry of electronics and information technology. “He had jumped from the seventh floor of the building. Team of Parliament Street police station officers and crime team with ambulance was immediately rushed to the spot,” the officer said.
Police said that no note has been recovered so far and further investigation is underway in the matter. Legal action is being taken, Guguloth said.
‘Jail officials took away mosquito net’: Gautam Navlakha approaches NIA court
Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who has been arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has approached the special National Investigation Agency court seeking a mosquito net, alleging that the net he was using was taken away by the prison authorities. Navlakha's partner Sahba Hussain said on the recommendation of the hospital, Navlakha was provided with a net.
Delhi: Rain leads to power outages in several parts
With heavy rain and strong winds lashing Delhi on Monday morning, several areas of the city faced power outages, which the distribution companies (discoms) said were either due to them switching off supply as a preventive measure or on account of trees/branches falling on overhead electricity lines and poles. TPDDL, which caters to north Delhi, said heavy rain and thunderstorm affected power supply in several parts of its jurisdictional area.
Man shot on cheek during robbery bid in west Delhi
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man suffered a bullet injury on his cheek when four armed men allegedly opened fire at him from inside a car in a bid to snatch his gold chain and bracelet on Sunday late evening near Hari Nagar clock tower in west Delhi. The bullet got lodged in the victim's jaw and was removed after a surgery on Monday, the police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.
Delhi: IT firm employee held for running over Zepto executive
New Delhi: Five days after a delivery agent working for a prominent grocery delivery app succumbed to injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Dwarka, Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested athe Zepto delivery agent, Goyala Dairy resident Karanfor the crime. The accused then went home and didn't tell his family about the accident and gave the car for repairs. Karan succumbed to his injuries on May 18.
Free rides on 150 new e-buses for 3 days as Delhi govt bolsters fleet
The Delhi government will roll out 150 new electric buses on Tuesday and allow free rides on them for three days, transport minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Monday. The government will also hold a social media contest by asking people to take selfies in the buses and post it on their profiles for a chance to win the iPads.
