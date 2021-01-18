IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Search for an affordable house lands 19 in fraud net
In the last one and a half years, Delhi Police’s economic offences wing has registered 19 cases of cheating and fraud against various developers and housing society groups.(File photo)
In the last one and a half years, Delhi Police’s economic offences wing has registered 19 cases of cheating and fraud against various developers and housing society groups.(File photo)
delhi news

Delhi: Search for an affordable house lands 19 in fraud net

Pushkar Rawat, Shivali Seth, and thousands of home buyers were duped by various developers and promoters, who allegedly tricked them into investing in different housing schemes by fraudulently using the DDA’s land-pooling policy, which is yet to become operational.
READ FULL STORY
By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:09 AM IST

Sometime around November 2018, Dr. Shivali Seth, a Delhi-based dermatologist, came across a newspaper advertisement regarding an affordable housing scheme being launched by a private developer in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla. The developer claimed that the scheme was under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) land pooling policy.

“Since the advertisement had the DDA’s name and the scheme was lucrative and affordable, I invested R12.37 lakh, after my name figured in the list of people selected in the lucky draw. I did some basic online and physical verification of the real estate developer and the proposed site which threw up some red flags. Two months later, I found out that the housing scheme was fake with no DDA connection at all. All my hard-earned money was gone,” said Seth, a single mother.

Pushkar Rawat from Uttam Nagar, who worked in a private company, said he took loans and invested 7 lakh in 2018 in a similar proposed housing scheme in Dwarka, after getting reference from a relative. But he sound found himself cheated, when in November he read about the fraud and the arrest of the company’s two office bearers by Delhi Police.

“The company’s office is closed and its executives who processed the flat’s booking and payments have switched off their phones. I am paying nearly 6,000 every month as interest for the loan I had taken. I lost my job during the lockdown and am struggling to pay the loan interest and make ends meet,” said Rawat.

Owning a house in Delhi is a dream for many. But like Rawat, Seth and thousands of home buyers, this dream turned into a nightmare after being duped by various developers and promoters, who allegedly tricked them into investing in different housing schemes by fraudulently using the DDA’s land-pooling policy, which is yet to become operational.

In the last one and a half years, Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) has registered 19 cases of cheating and fraud against various developers and housing society groups. So far, EOW has arrested 13 officer bearers of four companies – Revanta Multi State CGHS Ltd, Aerocity Dwarka, Rudra Welfare Society, and Eminent Officers Welfare Society. Three of the four arrested office bearers of Revanta group are now out on bail, at least three EOW officials probing these cases said.

“The fraudsters had launched web portals and various types of electronic advertisements were being sent to attract homebuyers and dupe them in the name of allotting flats. It was also revealed that a Nigerian gang was also involved in duping people, through online transactions, in the name of the DDA’s land pooling policy. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the cases,” said one of the officers.

The DDA had notified its land pooling policy for the first time in 2013 and later in 2015. But it is only in 2018, the land-owning agency started work on it. Currently, the DDA is in the process of getting land owners in 95 urbanised villages to come together to pool their land. So far, DDA says 6500 hectares (approx.) of land has been pooled. DDA officials say that they are yet to start planning for its use.

Joint commissioner of police (EOW) OP Mishra said that even as the land pooling policy planning was in the early stage, various builders and promoters have grabbed this as an opportunity to exploit the situation by luring in and duping innocent flat buyers. They often promised flats in Dwarka, Chhawla, Najafgarh and Rohini under the scheme.

“They raised huge amounts for advance bookings in the name of registration and allotment,” he said.

By the time the DDA could learn about this fraud in 2014-15 and begin issuing public notices to warn people to stay away from “any illegal offer of registration of plots or flats under the land pooling policy”, many real estate firms set up their offices in Delhi, mostly in Dwarka and its neighbouring areas, and hundreds of home buyers had already invested their money in various housing schemes, which only existed on “attractive brochures and papers”, the EOW officials said.

Officials said the DDA began receiving complaints from cheated homebuyers in 2018 and the authority contacted the EOW, which by then had also received similar complaints. After preliminary verification, the first case was registered in December 2019 against the Revanta Group, which alone had duped more than 4,000 homebuyers of over Rs450 crore, said the officials.

“The company offered flats in L-Zone Dwarka under the DDA’s land pooling policy, even though the authority had not allotted any land for any housing project there. The company’s founders purchased lands in Dwarka at very high rates – R10 crore per acre against the circle rate of R53 lakh. Land facilitation agencies were incorporated and direct land deals with farmers were avoided to siphon off the funds. One of the members sold his own land posing as a farmer,” said Mishra.

The joint CP said that the company hired facilitation agencies and paid them around 115 crore for bringing homebuyers by contacting them through phone calls, text messages and emails.

When contacted, founder member and former president of Revanta group Satender Maan (out on bail) said, “We purchased 48 acres of land using the investors’ money but the problem began when the DDA reduced the floor area ration (FAR) and we informed investors that they will either have to pay more money for the extra land or would get reduced size flats. Many filed police complaints and civil suits. After registering the case, the police freezed our bank accounts and we could not progress in our project.”

When contacted regarding the frauds, the DDA released a statement and said, “DDA has time and again cautioned home buyers and investors against fraudulent practices by some developers and societies to lure people into buying houses under the false pretext of land policy. Any person interested or being given promise of any land or apartments under any land pooling scheme, must go through the instructions and details about the scheme on DDA’s website so as to safeguard their interests and avoid any trap by fraudsters floating and advertising false and fictitious land pooling schemes. DDA is again requesting the aggrieved persons, who have invested in the name of fraudulent land pooling schemes, to approach the EOW and file formal complaints against the fraudsters.”

EOW officials said that there are many victims of similar frauds. “We are doing campaigns to make people aware of this land pooling policy frauds and come forward to file their complaints, if they have been duped,” added Mishra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi development authority affordable housing land pooling policy housing scam
app
Close
e-paper
Footover bridges are among the most escapist places of a city, especially when suspended in places that don’t appeal to crowds during certain times of the day
Footover bridges are among the most escapist places of a city, especially when suspended in places that don’t appeal to crowds during certain times of the day
delhi news

Delhiwale: A (mid-air) walk to remember

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:47 AM IST
Finding peace amid rush, on an overbridge
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the DDA is asking people to give a broad vision for the city, citizens want an issue-based discussion on various aspects of MPD-2041.(HT Photo)
While the DDA is asking people to give a broad vision for the city, citizens want an issue-based discussion on various aspects of MPD-2041.(HT Photo)
delhi news

DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:18 AM IST
“People can give their suggestions and share their ideas about what kind of the city they want Delhi to be. The idea behind this exercise is to get maximum participation,” said a senior DDA official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the last one and a half years, Delhi Police’s economic offences wing has registered 19 cases of cheating and fraud against various developers and housing society groups.(File photo)
In the last one and a half years, Delhi Police’s economic offences wing has registered 19 cases of cheating and fraud against various developers and housing society groups.(File photo)
delhi news

Delhi: Search for an affordable house lands 19 in fraud net

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:09 AM IST
Pushkar Rawat, Shivali Seth, and thousands of home buyers were duped by various developers and promoters, who allegedly tricked them into investing in different housing schemes by fraudulently using the DDA’s land-pooling policy, which is yet to become operational.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi government has also introduced a similar concept in 2015, calling it ‘car free day’ where in some roads of the city private vehicles were not allowed to ply for selected days.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The Delhi government has also introduced a similar concept in 2015, calling it ‘car free day’ where in some roads of the city private vehicles were not allowed to ply for selected days.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:00 AM IST
The campaign called, ‘No Car Sunday’, which was first started by a group of teenage environment activists as a local initiative to discourage neighbours from using their cars for one day of the week to help reduce vehicular emissions in the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manish Sisodia said, “Education ministers from all states should work together to create better systems for India."(PTI)
Manish Sisodia said, “Education ministers from all states should work together to create better systems for India."(PTI)
delhi news

Govt to work on enhance teacher training and cutting dropout rates: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:50 AM IST
Setting up cadre of specialist teachers, collaborative professional development, shared lesson-planning, and providing teachers with agency and autonomy along with increased interaction with parents were suggested as key measures for improvement of school education and teacher training.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Sunday Delhi’s overall AQI was 347, in the ‘very poor’ zone. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that on Sunday Delhi’s overall AQI was 347, in the ‘very poor’ zone. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:43 AM IST
“Better wind speed has helped improve dispersion. Air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. Further improvement is expected on January 20, when the AQI will come down to the lower end of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category,” the Safar forecast read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP’s MLA Atishi said, “Aarti Yadav, along with former councillor from the same ward, Anil Yadav, have joined the AAP. We welcome them. Several leaders of the BJP are fed up with the corruption of the BJP-ruled MCDs. To contribute towards development-centric politics, they are joining the AAP.”(Screengrab)
AAP’s MLA Atishi said, “Aarti Yadav, along with former councillor from the same ward, Anil Yadav, have joined the AAP. We welcome them. Several leaders of the BJP are fed up with the corruption of the BJP-ruled MCDs. To contribute towards development-centric politics, they are joining the AAP.”(Screengrab)
delhi news

BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Aarti Yadav, who is the councillor of ward no 49 in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera, said on Sunday, “I want to work for the people in my ward and I can see opportunity to do good work only in the AAP. There is too much corruption in the BJP.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city, on Sunday, also recorded a positivity rate of 0.36% which, health officials said, is also the lowest so far.(Bloomberg)
The city, on Sunday, also recorded a positivity rate of 0.36% which, health officials said, is also the lowest so far.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:06 AM IST
“We can comfortably assume that the third peak in Delhi is over. It is even better now that the vaccine has arrived. However, I still urge people to continue wearing masks and take all necessary precautions against Covid-19,” health minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health care workers queue up to get vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.( )
Health care workers queue up to get vaccinated at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.( )
delhi news

Health care workers in Delhi who skipped vaccine shot to get another slot

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:00 AM IST
With the vaccination drive launched on Saturday, around 8,100 healthcare workers in Delhi were slotted for the first day of the jabs. However, of these, just 4,319 (around 53%) turned up at the 81 vaccine centres in the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A classroom at Mount Abu School in Rohini being sanitised, a day before schools in Delhi resume in-person sessions for students of classes 10 and 12.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A classroom at Mount Abu School in Rohini being sanitised, a day before schools in Delhi resume in-person sessions for students of classes 10 and 12.( anchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi schools to open for classes 10 and 12 from Monday

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:54 AM IST
Last week, the Delhi government allowed all public and private schools in the national capital to call students of classes 10 and 12 back to the campus from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health care worker receives a Covaxin shot at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday.(Amal KS/HT PHOT)
A health care worker receives a Covaxin shot at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday.(Amal KS/HT PHOT)
delhi news

AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:01 AM IST
According to doctors at AIIMS, the security guard had complained of uneasiness, palpitation, headache, and developed rash after 10-15 minutes of having been given a shot. He was moved to the icu, and remained under observation of specialists for a day before being discharged on Sunday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The President's Bodyguard during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
The President's Bodyguard during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Shorter parade, age cap on guests: Covid-19 casts a shadow on Republic Day

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Officials privy to the preparations said only 25,000 people will be allowed to watch the parade on Rajpath compared to over 100,000 people who usually turn up for the event. They said only 4,000 people from the general public will be allowed. Rest of the spectators will be VVIP and VIP guests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Connaught Place said that they received inputs of Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. (ANI/Twitter)
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Connaught Place said that they received inputs of Khalistani outfits and Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities on January 26. (ANI/Twitter)
delhi news

Delhi Police puts up posters of wanted Khalistani, Al-Qaeda terrorists

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The police have also increased patrolling in the area as well as sensitised market and resident welfare associations people in view of security alert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
Classes 6 to 8 to reopen at Chandigarh’s govt schools from February 1
delhi news

Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 to reopen tomorrow, Sisodia wishes students

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The schools can ask students to come only with the consent of their parents and are required to follow all the Covid-19 precautions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant-lawyer had filed a cheating complaint with the police alleging that MMT, its CEO and one of its employees, who had planned his holiday package, conspired to cheat him. (HT ARCHIVE)
The complainant-lawyer had filed a cheating complaint with the police alleging that MMT, its CEO and one of its employees, who had planned his holiday package, conspired to cheat him. (HT ARCHIVE)
delhi news

HC puts on hold trial court order summoning Make My Trip CEO in cheating case

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The high court also issued notice to the state and the lawyer, who had lodged the cheating complaint against MMT, its CEO and a company employee, seeking their response on Kalra's plea by February 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP