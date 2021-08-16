Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi seeks LG's nod to form panel to probe Covid deaths due to oxygen shortage

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that he has also written to Union home minister Amit Shah, "urging him to direct LG not to stop the formation of the committee."
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre didn't give nod to the formation of a panel for probing deaths due to oxygen shortage in second wave of Covid-19 in June this year.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the government has again sent a file to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, seeking his approval to form a high-level committee to probe how many patients died due to oxygen shortage in the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during April-May.

Sisodia said, "We've sent a file to LG for his approval to set up a high-level committee for a probe to find out how many Ccovid-19 patients died due to oxygen shortage. I've written to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to direct LG not to stop the formation of the committee."

The Deputy chief minister said, "Being a responsible government, we should not hide deaths due to shortage of medical oxygen. If there is a death due to oxygen scarcity, then we have to implement a number of reforms, change our system so that such incidents do not happen again in the future. If we cover or hide deaths due to oxygen shortage then it is not good governance."

Also Read | 'Only 1 state reported suspected death due to oxygen shortage’: Health ministry

He added, "I have also written to Union home minister Amit Shah and urged him to direct LG not to stop the formation of the committee. I have also briefed him how Delhi struggled for medical oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19 in April-May."

In June, the Delhi government had formed a four-member expert committee to look into deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Sisodia, it did not receive approval from the central government for the formation of the committee.

Therefore, he urged the central government not to stop the formation of the committee this time.

