Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%

The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.



Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent. A total of 30,709 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in the city a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18.91 lakh while the death toll stood at 26,177.

The national capital had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.

There are 6,096 active cases in the national capital, up from 5,746 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,597 from 1,473 on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.

Currently, 200 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,269 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.

Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 200 (2.09 per cent) are occupied, it stated.

The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.



(With PTI inputs)

