Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%
The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.
Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent. A total of 30,709 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in the city a day before, it stated.
With the new cases, the national capital's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18.91 lakh while the death toll stood at 26,177.
The national capital had reported 1,354 cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality due to the disease on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it had reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease.
There are 6,096 active cases in the national capital, up from 5,746 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,597 from 1,473 on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.
The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, it stated.
Currently, 200 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Delhi hospitals, while 4,269 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin stated.
Of the 9,590 beds for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, only 200 (2.09 per cent) are occupied, it stated.
The spurt in COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate in Delhi over the last few weeks does not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, experts have said.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.
(With PTI inputs)
-
HC says no to cycling track at Powai Lake, asks BMC to restore reclaimed portions
Mumbai In a major setback for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday held that work on the cycling track around Powai Lake is illegal and directed the civic body to immediately remove all constructions carried out so far and restore the reclaimed portions. The petitioners had contended that constructing the 10-km cycling track would have an adverse impact on the habitat of Indian marsh crocodiles, which reside in the lake.
-
HC fines flat owner for not vacating house for society redevelopment
The Bombay high court has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the member of a cooperative housing society for failing to vacate his flat and thus trying to held up the redevelopment of the residential building. It also directed the member to vacate the flat failing which it would be taken over by the court receiver. The building was constructed in 1962 and is now in a dilapidated condition, senior advocate Birendra Saraf said.
-
Jodhpur: Curfew in 10 areas of violence-hit city extended till 12am on May 8
The ongoing curfew in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was extended to 10 areas of the violence-hit city till 12am on March 8. The city has been under curfew ever since a communal violence broke out on the eve of Eid. An order was issued in this regard by the District Police Commissioner.
-
Loudspeaker for azaan not a fundamental right, says Allahabad high court
PRAYAGRAJ Dismissing a petition seeking permission for the use of loudspeakers for azaan at a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, the Allahabad high court has observed that the law has now been settled that the use of loudspeakers at mosques is not a fundamental right. One Irfan argued that the order passed by the SDM was illegal and violated his fundamental and legal rights to use a loudspeaker at the mosque.
-
Ambala PWD seeks to recover ₹125cr from fraudulent contractor
Blurb: Contractor denies allegations of fraud, accuses official of seeking bribe The public works department's (PWD) superintendent engineer Sukhbir Singh has sought a ₹125 crore recovery over “frauds or excess undue payment” from a Jind-based contractor who was allotted over 17 construction projects in Ambala circle. In his April 20 letter to PWD's engineer-in-chief, Singh alleged fraud being committed by contractor M/S Garg and company in various ongoing development works.
