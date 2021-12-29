Delhi sees biggest jump in new Covid cases since May with 923 infections, positivity rate at 1.29%

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the biggest jump in single-day Covid-19 cases since May this year with 923 infections. According to the latest health bulletin data, case positivity rate in the national capital currently stood at 1.29 per cent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last time the national capital logged over 900 cases in a day was on May 30 when 946 infections were reported.

Delhi has been consistently seeing an uptick in fresh Covid-19 cases. Today's figures are 427 more than Tuesday's when 496 new cases were reported. The overall virus tally of Delhi has now shot up to 14,45,102 with the active case count touching 2,191.

Delhi is also a leading contributor to India's Omicron tally with 238 confirmed cases so far. Maharashtra, which till now was the top contributor, dropped to the second slot after reporting no Omicron case on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, in a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, it was decided no fresh curbs will be imposed in the city and the ‘yellow alert’ will continue to remain in place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, among other government officials and ministers,

The ‘yellow alert’ was sounded a day ago in Delhi in the wake of the worsening pandemic crisis. This alert meant all schools, colleges and other educational institutions, cinemas and gyms would remain shut for the next few days.