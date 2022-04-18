Delhi sees marginal dip in daily Covid tally with 501 cases, no deaths reported

Delhi on Monday reported a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, the government health bulletin reported. The national capital reported 501 cases in the last 24 hours, while no deaths were reported due to the virus. However, the positivity rate increased to 7.72 per cent, the bulletin read. With this, the total number of covid-19 cases now stands at 18,69,051. The total deaths due to Covid-19 stands at 26,160.On Sunday, the national capital had registered a 12% jump in daily infections, recording 517 cases against Saturday's tally of 461. Like Monday, there were no deaths registered on Sunday as well. This is a slight relief from the daily covid-19 surge which had been witnessed in the capital recently. The dip comes two days ahead of the crucial Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting which will be convened on Wednesday. Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain will be among those present in the key huddle. However, states bordering the national capital including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have already mandated wearing of masks in public places. However, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has already said that there was no need to panic. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of daily COVID-19 cases had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON