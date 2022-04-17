Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed.
The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. With this, the total number of infections now stands at 18,68,550 while the active cases are at 1,518.
The covid-19 surge in the national capital has risen significantly in the recent days. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials will be present in the meeting.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured the citizens that there was no need to panic. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal had told the reporters recently.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had also said that the government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected
The Delhi government has already issued an advisory to all the private schools, stating that if any infection is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be informed to the directorate. The concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed, the advisory read.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
-
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
-
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days: Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
-
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
-
Himachal assembly polls: Kangra turns battleground for BJP, AAP; Cong lays low
Kangra, the nerve centre of Himachal Pradesh politics and the largest district in the state, has turned into a battleground for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Admi Party, while the faction ridden main rival party - Congress is still lying low. This will be the party's national president JP Nadda second visit to poll bound state within a month after his four-day tour from April 9-12. BJP's state president Suresh Kashyap has refuted any assertion over threat to the party.
-
Pune district reports 33 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, the district reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 425,529, and the death toll stood at 7,203. Pune city reported 16 new Covid-19 cases, which took the progressive count to 680,178, and the death toll stood at 9,708.
