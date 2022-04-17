Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed.



The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. With this, the total number of infections now stands at 18,68,550 while the active cases are at 1,518.



The covid-19 surge in the national capital has risen significantly in the recent days. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, health minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials will be present in the meeting.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured the citizens that there was no need to panic. "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal had told the reporters recently.



Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had also said that the government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected



The Delhi government has already issued an advisory to all the private schools, stating that if any infection is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be informed to the directorate. The concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed, the advisory read.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

