Delhi sees massive congestion on Dhanteras, passengers make beeline at New Delhi railway station

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a heavy rush, with major intersections seeing traffic congestion on Dhanteras. Several prominent areas of the capital and its bordering cities saw congestion amid festive rush.
Several key intersections and major roads connecting the capital to the NCR region, including Noida and Gurugram reported traffic snarls.
Visuals from Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Ring Road and other areas showed long queues of vehicles as shoppers thronged markets ahead of Diwali, just two days before the festival.
The Chandni Chowk and Lajpat Nagar markets reported massive footfall of passengers, prompting the authorities to issue travel restrictions in view of Diwali, which falls on October 21.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Chandni Chowk and nearby markets from Saturday, October 18. The authorities imposed traffic restrictions from 2 pm to 10 pm between October 18 and 21 in and around the market area.
According to the advisory, a large number of visitors are likely to visit the area, causing heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow, pedestrian safety and public convenience.
New Delhi Railway Station sees massive footfall
The New Delhi railway station saw a heavy rush as around 75,000 passengers and their families boarded trains to return home for Diwali.
A video from the New Delhi railway station showed a beeline of passengers making their way to platforms to catch the train.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav arrived at the station and inspected the arrangements made for the passengers.
“There is record footfall today. About 75,000 passengers have come to the New Delhi Railway Station. The holding area, large number of toilets and large number of ticket counters have been constructed here. This is yielding benefits. There is a systematic movement of passengers and nobody can go in without getting a ticket. So, there is positive benefit,” the railway minister said.
Vaishnaw visited the mini control room at New Delhi Railway Station, which is being used to monitor the security arrangements using CCTV cameras installed across the station.