Delhi sees massive congestion on Dhanteras, passengers make beeline at New Delhi railway station

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a heavy rush, with major intersections seeing traffic congestion on Dhanteras. Several prominent areas of the capital and its bordering cities saw congestion amid festive rush.

Several key intersections and major roads connecting the capital to the NCR region, including Noida and Gurugram reported traffic snarls.

Visuals from Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Ring Road and other areas showed long queues of vehicles as shoppers thronged markets ahead of Diwali, just two days before the festival.

The Chandni Chowk and Lajpat Nagar markets reported massive footfall of passengers, prompting the authorities to issue travel restrictions in view of Diwali, which falls on October 21.