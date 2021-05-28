Slight rise in Delhi's daily Covid cases at 1,141, positivity rate up to 1.59%

Delhi’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a marginal rise on Friday as 1,141 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 1,423,690, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 139 people succumbed to the viral disease in the same period and the Capital’s death toll climbed to 23,951 and active cases of Covid-19 dropped below the 15,000-mark at 14,581.

The positivity rate on Friday also went up to 1.59%. The total cumulative figure of recoveries in the national capital rose to 1,385,158 after 2,799 people recovered on Friday—926 less than that of Thursday’s when 3,725 were cured of the viral disease, the bulletin also showed.

Nearly 72,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which 47,917 are RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the remaining 23,936 are rapid antigen tests. The number of infected patients under home isolation has declined to 7,111 and the containment zones have also reduced to 22,701, according to the health department’s bulletin.

As the overall Covid-19 situation has been improving in Delhi for the past few weeks due to the result of the complete lockdown, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government announced on Friday that the unlocking process will begin from May 31.

“The ongoing lockdown will apply till 5am Monday. And then the un-lockdown process will start. The decision was taken today in the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA),” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. “In the un-lockdown process, our priority will be the weakest economic sections. So, we will start with labourers, especially migrant labourers. Most of them are engaged either in the construction sector or in factories. So, we will open these two sectors from this Monday,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader added that restrictions will be relaxed in a phased manner as the balance has to be maintained between controlling the spread of Covid-19 and allowing economic activities. “It should not be the case where people escape Covid-19 but die of hunger …But we have to remember that the fight against Covid-19 is still not over. We have to make sure that things do not go bad again. So, the relaxations have to happen in a phased way,” he said.

The lockdown was first imposed by the Delhi government on April 19, when the national capital was clocking between 23,000-28,000 Covid-19 cases daily. As per the order, only essential services and government offices are allowed to function while employees of private offices are asked to work from Home. Shopping malls, auditoriums, movie theatres, gyms remain closed and only shops selling groceries, dairies, and essential items are open.

During the initial days of lockdown, hundreds of migrant workers were seen leaving Delhi and going back to their native places. They alleged that the government didn’t give sufficient time before shutting Delhi.

Meanwhile, 39,173 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 5,258,545 so far. Vaccination for beneficiaries between 18-44 years is currently halted amid a severe crunch in the supply of doses, according to the AAP government.