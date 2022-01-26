Delhi sees slight surge in daily Covid count with 7,498 new cases, positivity rate at 10.59%

Delhi on Wednesday saw a minor surge in its daily Covid-19 caseload with 7,498 fresh infections being logged in the last 24 hours. Further, as many as 29 people succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, according to updated data shared by the national capital’s health department. The current positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 6,028 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths. The positivity was recorded at 10.55 per cent.

Also, 11,164 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours with fewer than 15 per cent of the Covid beds occupied in hospitals.

As many as 603 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January.

On Monday, the capital had logged 5,760 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent and 30 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 15, the highest so far in the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 9,197 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths due to the infection. It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on Thursday on the pandemic situation in the national capital. The meeting, to be chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, will be held to discuss whether Covid-19 curbs should be eased in Delhi.

