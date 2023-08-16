Deadlock over transfers, postings will end after GNCTD Act enactment: Atishi

Services minister Atishi on Wednesday said the deadlock over transfers and postings of officers will end now after the enactment of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, which handed over the control of the Capital’s administration to the Union government despite ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) opposition. Delhi minister Atishi. (HT PHOTO)

She said the Delhi government has challenged the law in the Supreme Court but they will respect it as long as it remains. “We respect the law so that the works of people of Delhi do not come to a standstill.”

She said regular meetings of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) for transfers and postings will be held as soon as possible. Atishi added she has issued orders for better coordination between Delhi government departments and NCCSA to streamline its functioning.

NCCSA, which has the chief minister as the chair and two bureaucrats as members, can take decisions with a majority. The two Union government-appointed bureaucrats can overrule the chief minister. In case of a difference of opinion, the lieutenant governor’s decision will be final.

Atishi said the meetings of the authority were not being held for months due to differences between the bureaucracy and the government. She added the Supreme Court will examine the legality of the law.

Atishi said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the NCCSA meetings. “We have issued an order regarding how various departments will coordinate and deal with the authority. The smooth functioning of authority and its coordination will help to resolve issues people face.”

The control of bureaucrats has been at the core of the battles the Union and Delhi’s AAP governments have fought including in courts since 2015 when Kejriwal stormed to power. A Supreme Court order on May 11 gave the control of services to the Delhi government. On May 19, the Union government issued an ordinance to snatch back the control before the GNCDT Act was passed last week.

Officials aware of the matter said Kejriwal postponed NCCSA’s last meeting on July 28 as the Union cabinet approved the bill to replace the ordinance. They added NCCSA has to consider five important matters including disciplinary action against officers who made payments related to advertisements in AAP’s favour in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.