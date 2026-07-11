Delhi set for a ‘mostly dry’ week, IMD predicts

After two days of heavy rainfall, Delhi is likely to witness a mostly dry week, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting no rain from Sunday to Thursday. Only a spell of very light to light rain is expected on Saturday morning or forenoon.

New Delhi: Rain clouds hover over the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi (PTI)

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On Friday, the city received only little rain during the early hours, with Safdarjung recording 1.2mm of rain. In comparison, several parts of the city recorded more than 100 mm of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Safdarjung recorded 106.2mm of rain on both days.

According to IMD, after Saturday’s brief spell of rain, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to reach 37°C to 39°C on Sunday and remain in the same range till Thursday.

Weather experts said the dry spell is due to the monsoon trough shifting towards the foothills of Himalayas.

The city’s average AQI, which was recorded at 48, in the “good” category on Thursday, rose to 65 (satisfactory) on Friday.