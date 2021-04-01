Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi set for a warm day today; mercury to rise to 34°C: IMD
Delhi set for a warm day today; mercury to rise to 34°C: IMD

March this year has been the hottest in the past 11 years, IMD data on mean maximum temperature showed. IMD officials said Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.°C during the month, making it the “hottest” March since 2010
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:26 AM IST
New Delhi: A woman walks down a road as dry leaves are fallen during cloudy and dusty weather conditions, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI03_30_2021_000229B) (PTI)

Delhi is likely to see a warm day on Thursday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to be 34°C with strong surface winds during the daytime.

The minimum temperature a day ago was 20°C -- two degrees above normal -- and the maximum temperature was 34.6°C -- one notch above normal.

March this year has been the hottest in the past 11 years, IMD data on mean maximum temperature showed. IMD officials said Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.°C during the month, making it the “hottest” March since 2010.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved to moderate category in the morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 159. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 203, which is in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 is poor, 301 and 400 is very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

On Wednesday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “...An increase in coarse dust contribution in suspended particles is expected due to the dust raising high winds. Probability for significant long-range transport of dust from the arid region exists but only for a short periods. Hence, no extreme pollution event is forecast and AQI is likely to stay only in the very poor to poor range for the next three days.”

