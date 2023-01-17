Delhi shivers under 2nd straight cold wave day, relief likely from Thursday

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed a second successive cold wave day, logging a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius (°C) -- five degrees below normal for this time of the season -- according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. This was a degree above the low of 1.4°C for Monday, which was the coldest day in Delhi for two years.

However, Met officials have predicted that temperatures are likely to start rising from Thursday onwards, owing to a western disturbance which may also bring light rain to the city.

Tuesday’s minimum was recorded at the Safdarjung station, which provides the representational data for Delhi, but the mercury dropped to even lower levels at other parts of the city, including the stations at Lodhi Road (2°C), Ridge (2.2°C) and Jafarpur (2.3°C).

The IMD declares a cold wave in a region when the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more below the normal mark, or when it drops to 4°C.

Despite the cold conditions in the morning, the Capital witnessed a fairly sunny day, leading to its maximum temperature being recorded at 19.7°C, which is around the normal mark and was one degree above Monday’s high.

Met officials have forecast that cold wave conditions are likely to continue in Delhi on Wednesday as well, with the minimum temperature predicted to hover around 3°C.

However, a western disturbance may lead to rising temperatures from Thursday, with IMD predicting drizzle or very light rain on Thursday night.

“The impact of the upcoming western disturbance is starting to gradually raise temperatures in northern India, and cold wave conditions will abate on January 19. A cold wave is still expected in parts of the northern plains on Wednesday, before we see cloudy skies and a change in wind direction,” said a Met official, adding that as per forecasts, Delhi’s minimum temperature is likely to remain above 6°C from January 19 till at least January 23.

The official added, “A second western disturbance will begin impacting Delhi from January 22 onwards, and rain can be expected on January 23 and 24. During this period, we will not see cold northwesterly winds, and cloudy skies will also raise the minimum temperature.”

Meanwhile, Delhi’s pollution levels deteriorated slightly, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 288 (poor) according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s national bulletin released at 4pm -- a slight dip from Monday’s reading of 270 (poor).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and over 400 severe

Forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS), used by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take pre-emptive action, shows Delhi’s pollution levels are likely to return to the ‘very poor’ zone by Wednesday.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to deteriorate but will be in the ‘very poor’ category from January 18 to 19. The AQI will then improve, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on January 20 as well,” said EWS in a statement.