Delhi sikh body files complaint against Kangana Ranaut

The committee said that Ranaut had “intentionally” and “deliberately” portrayed the farmers’ protest as “Khalistani movement”.
The complaint against Kangana Ranaut was filed with the cyber cell of the Mandir Marg Police Station.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday filed a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly using derogatory language against the Sikh community on Instagram, a statement said. The complaint was filed with the cyber cell of the Mandir Marg Police Station.

The committee said that Ranaut had “intentionally” and “deliberately” portrayed the farmers’ protest as “Khalistani movement”. “ …(she) further dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani Terrorists, and the massacre and genocide [that] happened during 1984 and earlier, as planned and calculated move on part of (late former prime minister) Indira Gandhi,” the statement alleged.

It further said the actress used “derogatory and insulting” language against the Sikh community. “...request your office to look into the matter on priority basis and strict legal action may be taken after registering an FIR,” the statement added.

