Delhi sizzles near 50°C: Why such scorching heat? When can we expect a respite? FAQs answered

Delhi is experiencing scorching temperatures, with certain parts of the city reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while many areas recorded over 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies with severe heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of Delhi, along with strong and gusty winds on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, at least three weather stations in Delhi registered maximum temperatures of 49 degrees Celsius or higher. Mungeshpur and Narela recorded 49.9 degrees, followed by Najafgarh at 49.8 degrees, according to the IMD. These temperatures marked the highest ever recorded in Delhi.

Due to the prevailing heatwave conditions, the city is under a red alert for the next two days.

The Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the official marker, recorded its highest temperature on Tuesday at 45.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above the seasonal average.

Has it ever been 50°C in India?

Currently, temperatures are soaring above 50 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu and Haryana's Sirsa, while settling nine notches higher than normal in Delhi.

Churu in Rajasthan registered the highest temperature in the country, reaching 50.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sirsa-AWS in Haryana at 50.3 degrees Celsius.

The highest-ever recorded temperature in India was in May 2016 when Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded a scorching 51 degrees Celsius. This season, many places have approached the 51-degree mark. Before that, Alwar in Rajasthan held the record for the maximum temperature in India, reaching 50.6 degrees Celsius in 1956.

Why such scorching heat?

- High temperatures in Delhi are exacerbated by hot winds from Rajasthan, particularly affecting the outskirts.

- News agency PTI quoted Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather explaining that open areas with vacant land experience increased radiation, leading to exceptionally high temperatures due to direct sunlight and lack of shade. Palawat notes that when winds blow from the west, these open areas are affected first, causing temperatures to rise rapidly.

- Kuldeep Srivastava, regional head of IMD, states that Delhi's outskirts are the initial areas impacted by hot winds from Rajasthan, with places like Mungeshpur, Narela, and Najafgarh experiencing intense heat.

- According to IMD's Charan Singh, open areas and barren land contribute to higher temperatures due to increased radiation.

- IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra attributes the heatwave conditions in northwest and central India to the absence of western disturbances during the latter half of May. Western disturbances, extra-tropical weather systems formed over the Mediterranean Sea, typically move from west to east.

When will there be a respite from heat?

The IMD suggests relief from the ongoing heatwave may be on the horizon starting May 30. A fresh western disturbance is anticipated over parts of northwest India on Thursday, potentially resulting in isolated rainfall over the region during the weekend.

On Tuesday, some relief was observed in south Rajasthan districts such as Barmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Sirohi, and Jalore, with temperatures dropping by up to four notches.

This drop in temperatures is attributed to moist wind incursion from the Arabian Sea, indicating the initiation of a reduction in heatwave conditions across northwest India.

Numerical weather prediction models indicate that this decreasing temperature trend will extend northwards, offering gradual relief from heatwave conditions from May 30 onwards.

What if someone is affected by a heatwave?

If you think someone is suffering from the heat:

Move the person to a shaded spot with cooler temperatures.

Offer water or a rehydrating beverage if the individual is conscious and can drink.

Utilize a fan to help cool the person down.

Consult a doctor if symptoms worsen, persist for an extended period, or if the person loses consciousness.

Refrain from giving alcoholic, caffeinated, or carbonated drinks to the person.

Help lower the person's body temperature by applying a cool, damp cloth to their face or body.

Allow for better airflow and ventilation by loosening the individual's clothing.

Emergency Kit:

Water bottle

Umbrella/ Hat or Cap / Head Cover

Hand Towel

Hand Fan

Electrolyte / Glucose / Oral Rehydration

