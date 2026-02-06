New Delhi, Feb Residents of 'jhuggi-jhopri' clusters in the capital are expected to get improved living conditions as the Delhi government, in collaboration with the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited , is planning to refurbish around 18,000 flats, besides upgrading civic infrastructure across several clusters. Delhi slum dwellers await improved housing, public amenities as govt looks to revamp 18,000 flats

An official told PTI that the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board , along with NBCC, will undertake repair and upgradation works of dilapidated flats in JJ clusters where poor maintenance, damaged structures and inadequate facilities have long plagued residents.

"The focus will be on revamping existing flats and improving basic infrastructure in the cluster areas. Around 18,000 flats have been identified for repairs," the official said.

As part of the development plan, lanes within the clusters will be widened, cemented pavements will be constructed and drainage systems will be improved to address frequent waterlogging during monsoon, he said, adding that public amenities, including separate toilets for women, will also be installed.

According to the official, NBCC is currently preparing the detailed project plan, and the work will begin after receiving necessary approvals.

Over the years, several JJ clusters in the capital have faced issues such as crumbling housing units, clogged drains, poor sanitation, and narrow lanes that hindered access to emergency services.

Areas like Wazirpur, Seelampur and parts of West Delhi struggled with unsafe structures and overflowing sewage, especially during the rainy season.

Many families living in government-constructed flats under rehabilitation schemes had also complained about cracks in walls, leaking roofs and absence of proper civic amenities, raising concerns over long-term maintenance.

The latest announcement comes in the backdrop of renewed focus on improving living conditions in informal settlements, the official said.

On Republic Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hosted a lunch for slum dwellers at her residence 'Jan Sewa Sadan' and inaugurated development projects worth ₹327 crore for JJ clusters across the city.

During the event, she reiterated the government's commitment towards welfare of residents of these areas and announced an allocation of ₹144 crore for various development initiatives.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, administrative approval of ₹225 crore has been granted for 476 works under public convenience complexes. Of these, work orders worth ₹81 crore have already been issued for 214 projects.

The official said the new infrastructure push aims to address long-standing gaps in civic infrastructure in JJ clusters and improve the overall quality of life for thousands of families living in these settlements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.