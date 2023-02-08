Delhi: Snatcher escapes from police custody in Ranjit Nagar

A 19-year-old man, arrested in a snatching case, escaped police custody on Tuesday from Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar- police station while being taken for a judicial remand to Tihar jail, the police officials said.

A senior police official said that Karan Kumar, a resident of jhuggi Munshi Rambagh was arrested, when he was caught red-handed while snatching a chain from a woman in Ranjit Nagar area on Monday. “He was later produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody. While he was being taken to Tihar jail in the custody of two head constables, the accused escaped from their custody. A case under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) has been registered against Kumar in this connection,” he said.

The officer further said that a departmental enquiry against both the head constables has been initiated.

