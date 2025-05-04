Delhi: Special vans to enrol senior citizens under health plan

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off a fleet of registration vans from south Delhi’s Munirka for doorstep registration of beneficiaries of the Delhi government’s Vaya Vandana Yojana, aimed at providing cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh for senior citizens aged 70 and above. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Union minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa flag off the “Mobile Registration Campaign” of Ayushman Bharat at Community Center, DDA Flats, Munirka, New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A total of 70 mobile vans will cover all 70 assembly constituencies in the Capital to facilitate easy and doorstep registration.

“The Vaya Vandana Yojana is also an important step in advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Building upon this vision, our government is launching mobile vans to issue health cards to senior citizens aged 70 and above, ensuring they don’t need to stand in queues or visit offices. The Delhi government will deliver this service at their doorsteps,” the CM said at the flagging off event on Friday.

Officials said the vans will conduct on-the-spot registrations in local neighbourhoods. Every citizen aged 70 or more can obtain the Ayushman Vaya Vandana card simply by providing their Aadhaar and Delhi residence proof for registration.

Delhi government has enhanced the ₹5 lakh health coverage provided under Ayushman Bharat by an additional ₹5 lakh, ensuring a ₹10 lakh cashless treatment benefit for senior citizens aged 70 and above. “No one will need to make any advance payments at hospitals. Just present the Ayushman card and get the treatment. The entire cost up to ₹10 lakh will be covered by the government,” CM Gupta said.

The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana is a pension scheme for the city’s elderly. Under the scheme, over 28,000 registrations have been made so far since April 28.