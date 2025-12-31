Search
Delhi: Speeding car kills woman waiting for bus in Uttam Nagar

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Dec 31, 2025 03:32 am IST

Police identified the deceased as Mamta Swaroop, a resident of Mohan Garden area. She was on her way to work and was waiting for the busat Nawada Village bus stand when the accident took place.

A 50-year-old woman was killed while another man suffered injuries on Friday after a speeding car hit them in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Tuesday, said police, adding that the victims were waiting at a bus stand.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6 am.
According to the police, the accident took place around 6 am.

Police identified the deceased as Mamta Swaroop, a resident of Mohan Garden area. She was on her way to work and was waiting for the busat Nawada Village bus stand when the accident took place. The injured, Manmeet Singh, 57, runs a DMS booth in Ramesh Nagar and was standing beside Mamta.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6 am. Singh said that nobody came to help them and after sometime, he called his nephew after which his family came and rushed them to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital.

A senior police officer said they received a call from the hospital around 7 am. Singh was undergoing treatment while Mamta died during the treatment on the same day.

“Around 6.15 am, I was waiting for a DTC bus at the Nawada Village bus stand. The white Honda City, was seen moving recklessly in a zigzag manner. The car hit me and the woman standing near me. We all fell towards the road. The driver stopped but when he saw us lying on the road, he drove away, said Singh.

Police on Tuesday said a case has been registered and teams have been sent to identify the accused.

The senior officer added that a crime team has inspected the spot and collected footage. “We have identified the car and it’s owner. We don’t know who was driving at the time of the incident. We will soon trace the driver and the owner. The victim and locals alleged the accused was speeding. It appears that he was drinking and driving but we are not sure as of now. We will soon make arrests” he said.

Mamta worked at a school in West Delhi and is survived by her husband and two children.

