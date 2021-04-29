Delhi student refuses to share phone password, friend kills him: Police

A class 12 student was allegedly strangled to death by his 20-year-old friend in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area after he refused to share his iPhone's password, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on April 21 at a park. The accused, Mayank Singh, a BBA student of Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies in Rohini, was nabbed on Monday from Pilkhuwa in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The victim's father, who runs a factory, lodged a missing report of his son when he did not return home. The victim left his home on April 21 morning, police said.

On Sunday, police received information regarding a decomposed body lying at an isolated place inside a park at Pitampura. A large-sized teddy bear was also lying near the body, a senior police officer said, adding that the police also recovered drugs from the spot.

During investigation, police scanned over 100 CCTV cameras near the spot and saw the victim and the deceased entering the park. Singh was missing from his house since April 23, the officer said.

Later, he was arrested from Pilkhuwa, where he was hiding in a village of his friend, police said.

The accused disclosed that on April 21, he met the deceased in the park.

Singh asked the victim to share his phone's password but he refused, following which an argument erupted between them. Later, the accused first hit the victim with a stone and then allegedly strangled him with a cloth, police added.