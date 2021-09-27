Delhi: Suspected gangster shot dead in Najafgarh

In yet another suspected case of gang war, a 20-year-old alleged criminal was shot dead by two unidentified assailants, who intercepted his car and opened fire at him in southwest Delhi’s Khaira Road near Najafgarh on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses told the police that 8 to 10 rounds were fired by the two attackers, killing the man, identified as Tinku Kharab, on the spot. Kharab was in the driver’s seat, and was alone in his i-20 car. Eight empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene, police said.

The firing and murder incident has taken place three days after notorious gangster, Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was shot dead in a courtroom at Rohini court by two assailants who were dressed like laywers, before they were gunned down by the policemen escorting Gogi. Police are suspecting that Gogi’s murder was a fallout of his decade-long rivalry with gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who is presently lodged in Mandoli jail.

Involved in three criminal cases, including a case of extortion, Kharab is suspected to be a member of a syndicate led by jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal. The gang, which also has Nafe, better known as Mantri, as its key member, has been running a rivalry with Nandu gang that is led by fugitive gangster, Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, since 2015.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the police control room received a call reporting firing near a school on the Khaira Road. A police team reached there and found a man dead in an i-10 car with multiple bullet injuries.

“On local enquiry, it was found that a white Swift Dzire car was chasing the i-20 car bearing Haryana’s registration number. The Dzire car blocked the way, two persons came out of it and opened fire at the victim,” said DCP Meena.

Police said the assailants fled in their Dzire car that was probably being driven by a third person. A country-made pistol that one of them used in the firing fell at the crime scene. A case of murder has been registered and several teams formed to identify and nab the killers, the police said.

The police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the routes leading to the crime spot. They are also probing the role of Nandu gang behind Kharab’s murder.

