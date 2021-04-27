Delhi temperature soars above 40°C; may dip from May 1

The maximum temperature in the National Capital is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40.2°C, two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 16.7°C, 7°C below normal.

IMD said the temperatures are likely to remain around 40°C for the next 2-3 days. From May 1, the mercury will drop slightly and remain around 38-39°C.

Also Read | Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today: IMD

“On Tuesday, there is a possibility that the maximum temperature will touch around 41°C,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Tuesday remained in the poor zone, with the average air quality index (AQI) at 7am being 273.

The Central Pollution Control Board data showed that on Monday the overall AQI of Delhi was 256, also in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature in the National Capital is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius (°C) on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40.2°C, two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was 16.7°C, 7°C below normal. IMD said the temperatures are likely to remain around 40°C for the next 2-3 days. From May 1, the mercury will drop slightly and remain around 38-39°C. Also Read | Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today: IMD “On Tuesday, there is a possibility that the maximum temperature will touch around 41°C,” said an official. Meanwhile, the air quality on Tuesday remained in the poor zone, with the average air quality index (AQI) at 7am being 273. The Central Pollution Control Board data showed that on Monday the overall AQI of Delhi was 256, also in the poor category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.