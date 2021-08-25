Delhi to experience a dry spell for next four days: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a dry spell for the next four days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 27.3°C, and the maximum temperature was 38.8°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 113. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 100, which is in the satisfactory category.

Also Read | 12 liquor retail zones in Delhi to go on auction today, bidding closes next week

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in satisfactory category due to good ventilation and very low dust re-suspension owing to wet soil. It is forecasted to deteriorate to moderate category for the next two days due to drying to wet soil with low/scattered rainfall.”