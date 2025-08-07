Delhi to host all India speakers’ conference on August 24–25

Delhi will host the All India Speakers’ Conference on August 24 and 25 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses during Monsoon session of Delhi legislative Assembly at Delhi Vidhansabha on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The conference is expected to see participation from around 60 speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies and legislative councils from across the country, Gupta said during Assembly proceedings.

She also reiterated her demand for the removal of the controversial “gallows room” memorial before the event. The memorial, which was inaugurated by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2022, has become the centre of a political and historical dispute, with Gupta alleging it misrepresents the Assembly’s legacy.

“All invited dignitaries will be accorded the status of state guests, and special arrangements are being made for them,” Gupta said, adding that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring “a warm and dignified welcome for all delegates.”

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has been tasked with coordinating and facilitating all protocol-related responsibilities. These include reception, accommodation, transport, and other hospitality requirements “in accordance with their official status,” the chief minister added.