New Delhi, The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is organising the 'Tribes Art Fest' 2026 in the national capital from March 2, bringing together more than 70 eminent tribal artists and over 1,000 artworks representing nearly 30 indigenous art traditions from across the country. Delhi to host 'Tribes Arts Fest' 2026 from March 2

The festival, scheduled to take place at Travancore House, seeks to "strengthen the recognition of tribal art and culture while creating meaningful opportunities for identity, dignity and economic empowerment for tribal communities".

Open to the public from March 3 to 13, it is being held in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the National Gallery of Modern Art .

"Through exhibitions, market facilitation, capacity-building initiatives and institutional collaborations, we are building an ecosystem that connects tribal artists to national and global platforms.

"Tribes Art Fest 2026 embodies this vision ensuring that tribal art is preserved, promoted, and mainstreamed in India's cultural and creative economy. The festival will expand market opportunities, enhance national visibility and reinforce dignity and economic resilience for our artists," Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said in a statement.

The exhibition will feature major tribal arts such as Warli, Dokra, Bhil, Bodo, Koya, Pithora, and others with participation from renowned tribal artists including Japani Shyam, Rajesh Chaitya Vangad, Sudha Kumari, Lado Bai, Kingson Swargiary and Thorrem Venumadhavarao.

Visitors over the course of the 12-day festival, according to the organisers, can attend curated walkthroughs, mentorship workshops for tribal art students, panel discussions, illustrated talks, live demonstrations, participatory workshops and daily cultural performances.

The event will also host thematic panel discussions focussing on "Tribal Art Revival and Sustainable Futures", "Tribal Art in Contemporary Spaces", and "Livelihoods and Market Linkages", bringing together artists, curators, designers, collectors and institutional representatives to explore pathways that connect heritage with contemporary markets.

Additionally, special programming will spotlight tribal women artists through participatory sessions and a live, women-led painting demonstration, highlighting women's leadership within the tribal cultural ecosystem.

The festival will conclude on March 13 with a ceremony honouring excellence and contributions in the field of tribal art.

