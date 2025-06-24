Delhi to launch Van Mahotsav 2025 with pledge to plant 7Mn trees

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday announced that the Delhi government will host a month-long exhibition, Van Mahotsav 2025, starting July 3 at Bharat Mandapam. The event will be accompanied by a major plantation drive targeting the planting of over 7 million saplings across the capital. (Representative image) Students plant saplings during 'Van Mahotsav' at Central Ridge in 2022. (ANI)

“We have pledged to plant more than 7 million trees across Delhi, and this Van Mahotsav marks a decisive step toward that promise — not just in numbers, but in nurturing a green conscience,” said Sirsa, adding that the initiative will be central to Delhi’s air pollution mitigation plan.

The exhibition will feature more than 50 stalls offering medicinal, indigenous, exotic, and ornamental plant varieties. It will also showcase bio-friendly alternatives to plastic, aiming to promote sustainable lifestyle choices.

“Van Mahotsav is not just a plantation drive; it’s a people’s festival of green resolve, a tribute to nature, and a deeply emotional journey. We are transforming it into a mass movement in Delhi, involving every citizen, leader, and community because combating pollution requires collective climate consciousness,” Sirsa said.

Alongside the exhibition, the government will launch a citywide campaign titled “Ek ped maa ke naam,” under which residents will be encouraged to plant a tree every day in July in honour of their mothers.

“The campaign will include interactive kiosks, tree nameplates bearing mothers’ names, creative branding, and public storytelling formats to generate an emotional narrative around green action,” said a government statement. A dedicated social media cell will support digital outreach.