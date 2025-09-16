Delhi to open 10 new centres for 12,500 differently-abled children on Sept 17

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that 10 new Resource Centres will be opened on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday to support 12,500 differently-abled children, offering free medical, educational, and counselling services under one roof. The move, the CM said, is aimed at creating an ecosystem where children with disabilities can learn, grow, and live with independence. (HT Archive)

To be inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (September 17), the centres will integrate medical, educational, and counselling services under one roof, ensuring a holistic approach to children’s diverse needs.

“This initiative is not only about school admissions; it is about dignity, empowerment, and equal opportunity for every child. Our goal is to ensure that no child is left behind because of unmet medical or social needs,” the CM said whilespeaking at the Delhi Secretariat.

Each centre will function as a comprehensive service hub offering physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural counselling, and other specialised services, she said.

“A dedicated team of six experts including a speech therapist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, and behavioural counsellor will provide personalised care to support children in their learning and daily life activities,” Gupta added.

The move, the CM said, is aimed at creating an ecosystem where children with disabilities can learn, grow, and live with independence.

The centres will be set up in Badli, West Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Mangolpuri, Naraina, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Chhatarpur, Madanpur Khadar, and Pratap Nagar areas of the Capital.

In addition to rehabilitation services, the centres will serve as district-level nodal institutions for disability-related programmes, including teacher and parent training, community sensitisation, and monitoring of inclusive education initiatives.

Each child will undergo a multi-disciplinary assessment by experts, ensuring that their specific needs are accurately identified, said officials.

Detailed case records will be maintained for proper medical and educational planning, enabling targeted support. Children will also have access to free physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and counselling services, while families will benefit from counselling and parental support programmes to assist them in the care and development of their children, the officials added.

