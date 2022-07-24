Delhi to unveil pet park and dog crematorium soon
New Delhi: Civil work for a pet crematorium in Dwarka’s Sector 29 has been completed and the building awaits a compressed natural gas (CNG) line connection, officials supervising the project said, adding the horticulture wing of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will soon set up a pet park in Jangpura.
Both the MCD’s key pet-related projects had faced prolonged delays during the pandemic, officials said, adding that the construction of the pet crematorium is now in the final stages.
“The structure of the complex is ready. We are just waiting for permission to connect the line to supply CNG to the two furnaces of the dog crematorium. It is, however, difficult to get permission to dig up the road to do so after the onset of monsoon,” a senior veterinary department official said.
To be sure, once the project--which is coming up on a 700 square metre site inside the four-acre dog complex in Dwarka where a sterilisation centre is already operational--is complete, it will be the Capital’s first CNG-based green cremation centre for small animals.
The corporation will charge ₹2,000 to cremate animals that weigh under 30kg and ₹3,000 to cremate those that weigh more. Sahib Sawhney, the head of Green Revolution Foundation, the NGO which is developing the project, said that the company has worked on several human crematoria in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka but this is their first pet project.
“I had a pet and we could not find a good facility to bid it a proper goodbye. Pets are like family members and we felt this was a gap that needed to be filled,” he added.
Sawhney said the agency is planting saplings to develop a memory garden for pets. “Once we get the go-ahead for the gas line, we will be able to complete the remaining work in 20-25 days,” he added.
The complex will have a green belt around its periphery, an ash storage facility and a prayer room with the provision of a priest. “A bathing unit has also been readied. There will be a priest to carry out rituals. As per our estimates, we will be able to cater to 10 pets and 15 stray dogs a day,” he added.
The project was first conceptualised in 2018 and the project is being developed in public–private partnership mode (for 10 years) between the veterinary department and Green Revolution Foundation. The entire cost of construction, upkeep, and maintenance of this crematorium will be taken up by the NGO.
As part of the agreement, the corporation has allotted land for the cremation centre; the civic body will retain its ownership. “The facility will have two furnaces with a capacity of 200kg biomass capacity and a 150kg biomass capacity per cycle each. Each cremation cycle will take 30 minutes to 1 hour. While initially, the corporation planned to set up a dog-only crematorium, the project has been expanded to include other small animals such as cats, goats, sheep and monkeys,” an official explained.
Meanwhile, a senior horticulture department official said work on the pet park in south Delhi’s Jangpura, for which the Container Corporation of India (Concor) will provide funds in the form of CSR support, is expected to start in a month. “The facility will have a day-care, and medical and grooming outlets. People who need to go out of the city or on vacation can leave their pets in our care,” the official said.
The concept of dog parks has been borrowed from similar facilities in Hyderabad and Bangaluru. Last year in October, North Delhi Municipal Corporation inaugurated the city’s first pet dog park in Karol Bagh. Officials said that the Jangpura facility will have play sites, trails, swimming area and stalls for the sale of pet food.
The corporation also plans to utilise the facility to increase the number of pet dog registrations in the city. While it is mandatory to register pet dogs with the municipal administration, very few pet owners do so. Official data from MCD states that till July 2022 only 397 pet dogs were registered with the veterinary department--263 in south Delhi, 93 in north Delhi and 41 in east Delhi.
