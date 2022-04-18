Delhi top cop denies attempts made to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque | 5 top quotes

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession, news agency PTI reported.“Some people were trying to spread rumours on social media to keep the situation tense,” he said at a press conference.The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. Two accused Ansar and Aslam have been sent to 1-day police custody while 12 accused are in judicial custody.Here are the top five quotes by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana from his presser on the Jahangirpuri violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> '23 accused arrested till now. Out of these, eight people have past criminal records."> Nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident."

"14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles. Analysis of CCTV footage & digital media is being done. FSL teams have visited scene of crime today ."> “Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumour”.> “Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.”In a latest incident, a Delhi Police team was attacked on the way to detain a man allegedly involved in the violence. The suspect was caught on camera firing a pistol during the violence. According to the police officials, a police officer was hit by a stone thrown by the man's family. The police said the situation has been contained and there is no violence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON