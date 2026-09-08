Traffic advisory issued over BRICS Summit motorcade rehearsal in Delhi | Check impacted routes, diversions

Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, a traffic advisory in view of a motorcade rehearsal today. In view of this rehearsal, Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory listing all affected roads and diversion routes so commuters can plan their travel accordingly.

A view of traffic congestion on Delhi Meerut Expressway amid traffic restrictions and preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

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The BRICS Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13.

The traffic regulations are expected to be in place from 7:45pm to 9pm, and will affect more than 35 roads in the national capital with 22 diversion points.

Affected roads

As per the Delhi traffic police, the following roads will be affected under these traffic regulations:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa-Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Tees January Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road

Moti Lal Nehru Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg

Africa Avenue Road

Satya Marg

Shanti Path

Janpath

Ashoka Road

Barakhamba Road

Tolstory Marg

Ranjeet Singh Flyover

Niti Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Kemal Attaturk Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Press Enclave Road

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg

Josef Broz Tito Marg

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Route map issued by the Delhi traffic police.

Also Read I Delhi traffic cops ask civic agencies to fix roads on BRICS Summit route

Traffic diversion points

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{{^usCountry}} Several traffic diversion points have been issued by the traffic police in order to ease congestion. DR DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK (W-POINT) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several traffic diversion points have been issued by the traffic police in order to ease congestion. DR DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK (W-POINT) {{/usCountry}}

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Not allowed at Mathura Road, Tilak Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For East/South Delhi → BSZ Marg → IP Marg

For Centre/North/West Delhi →BSZ Marg → Delhi Gate

For New Delhi/CP →Sikandara Road

RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK (A-POINT)

Commercial vehicles not allowed beyond this chowk to W-Point

DIVERTED VIA

For East/South Delhi → IP Marg

For New Delhi/CP →DDU Marg

For Centre/North/West Delhi →BSZ Marg→ Delhi Gate

MIR DARD CHOWK

Not allowed at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For New Delhi/Centre/North/West Delhi →Mir Dard Marg→ Abdul Gaffar Marg→ DDU Marg

For North/Centre/East/West/South Delhi →Mir Dard Marg → Kotla Marg→ BSZ Marg/DDU Marg

KASTURBA GANDHI MARG/ OUTER CIRCLE CP

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Not allowed towards C-hexagon from Outer Circle CP

DIVERTED VIA

For New Delhi/South Delhi → Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Janpath

JANPATH/CONNAUGHT PLACE

Not allowed towards C-hexagon from Outer Circle CP

DIVERTED VIA

For New Delhi/South Delhi →Outer Circle → all other arterial roads except Kasturba Gandhi Marg

For Centre/North/West/East Delhi →Kali Bari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Panchkulyan, Minto & Barakhamba Roads

PATEL CHOWK

Not allowed towards Windsor Place and RBI on Sansad Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For New Delhi/South/West/Centre Delhi → Ashoka Rd → GPO

For Centre/North/West/East Delhi →Sansad Marg → CP

ROUNDABOUT, RML HOSPITAL

Not allowed towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road

DIVERTED VIA

For Centre/South/West/North Delhi →Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Marg

For CP/West/North/Centre/East Delhi → Baba Kharak Singh Marg

VANDE MATRAM MARG/ SIMON BOLLIVAR MARG

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Not allowed at Simon Bollivar Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South Delhi →Vande Matram Marg→ Dhaula Kuan

For New Delhi/East/North/West/Centre Delhi →Vande Matram Marg → Karol Bagh

DHAULA KUAN FLYOVER

Not allowed at Sardar Patel Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/New Delhi/East Delhi & Centre/West/East Delhi →Ring Road, both sides

For New Delhi/North/Centre/East Delhi →Vande Matram Marg

For IGI Airport & Gurgaon →NH-48/Gurgaon Road

MOTI BAGH FLYOVER

Not allowed at Shanti Path

DIVERTED VIA

For South/New Delhi/East Delhi & Centre/West/East Delhi →Ring Road, both sides

For South West Delhi, IGI Airport & Gurgaon →Rao Tula Ram Marg

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ROUNDABOUT, BRIG HOSHIAR SINGH MARG

Not allowed at Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place

DIVERTED VIA

For New Delhi/South/East District →Brig. Hoshiar Singh Marg

For South/East/Centre/North/West Delhi → Africa Avenue → Bhikaji Cama Flyover

MADARASA T-POINT

Not allowed towards Aurobindo Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East Delhi →Lodhi Road

For South/New Delhi/West/Centre/North Delhi → Aurobindo Marg→ Safdarjung Flyover

LODHI ROAD/ AMRITA SHERGIL MARG

Not allowed at Amrita Shergil Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road

LODHI ROAD/ MAX MUELLER MARG

Not allowed at Max Mueller Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road

LODHI ROAD/ MAHARISHI RAMAN MARG

Not allowed at Maharishi Raman Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road

For South Delhi →Bhishm Pitamah Marg

LODHI ROAD/ ARCH BISHOP MACARIUS MARG

Not allowed at Arch Bishop Macarius Marg

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DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road

UNDER LODHI FLYOVER

Not allowed at Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East Delhi →Lodhi Road → Neela Gumbad

For East Delhi →Barapullah Flyover

For South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road → Madarsa / Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

NEELA GUMBAD

Not allowed towards Oberoi Flyover/ Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/Centre/North Delhi →Mathura Road → Ashram Chowk

For South/West/Centre/North/New Delhi →Lodhi Road

UNDER OBEROI FLYOVER

Not allowed at Mathura Road

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opp. DPS Mathura Road

Permitted: vehicles bound for Oberoi Hotel & Golf Link

U-TURN OPPOSITE DPS MATHURA ROAD

Not allowed towards Bharat Mandapam

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/West/Centre/North/New Delhi → Lodhi Flyover via U-turn underpass opp. DPS Mathura Road

RING ROAD/ BHAIRON ROAD

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Not allowed towards Bhairon Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For South/East/New Delhi →Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan

For Centre/North/East/West Delhi →Ring Road via Rajghat

MANDI HOUSE

Not allowed at Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg

DIVERTED VIA

For New Delhi/Centre/North/West/South Delhi →Barakhamba Road

For East/North/West/South/Centre Delhi →Sikandra Marg

NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Boulevard Road → Rani Jhansi Marg→ DBG Road → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP

Route B: Ashram Chowk → Ring Road → Raj Ghat JLN Marg

Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr. Ambedkar Marg → Panchkuian Road → Outer Circle, CP

OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Route A: ISBT Kashmiri Gate →→ Ring Road → Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg

Route B: Ashram Chowk Ring Road → Raj Ghat Ring Road Hanuman Mandir → S.P. Mukherjee Marg

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Route C: Vande Matram Marg → Dr. Ambedkar Marg→ Rani Jhansi Marg→ Rani Jhansi Flyover → Boulevard Road→ Lothiyan Marg

HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION

Route A: AIIMS → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

Route B: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Ring Road → Raj Ghat → Ring Road → Ashram Chowk → Mathura Road

FROM GURUGRAM

→T3/T4/T2: NH-48→ Rao Gajraj Singh Marg → Old Delhi Gurugram Road→ UER II → Service

Road→ T3 Terminal Road

→ T1: NH-48→ under Mahipalpur Flyover → T-3 Road

→ T1: NH-48→ Mahipalpur Flyover → NH-48→ Ulan Batar Marg → T-1 Road

FROM DWARKA

→T3/T4/T2/T1: Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER II (new tunnel to T3)

FROM NEW DELHI & SOUTH DELHI

→T3: Ring Road →→ AIIMS Chowk → Moti Bagh Chowk → RTR Marg → under Shankar Vihar Flyover → Sanjay T-Point →→ Service Road → NH-48→ under Mahipalpur Flyover Rangpuri → T-3 Road

→T3/T4/T2/T1: AIIMS Chowk → Ring Road → Moti Bagh Chowk

→ RTR Marg→ Shankar Vihar Flyover → Ulan Batar Marg

FROM WEST DELHI

→T3/T4/T2/T1: Punjabi Bagh Chowk →→ Ring Road → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road→ Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road→→ Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48→ T3 Terminal Road

FROM NORTH & EAST DELHI

→T3/T4/T2/T1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate → Rani Jhansi Flyover → Rohtak Road → Punjabi Bagh Chowk → Raja Garden Chowk → Najafgarh Road → Pankha Road → Dabri → Dwarka Road → Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road → Sector-22, Dwarka Road → UER-II → Service Road NH-48→ T3 Terminal Road

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Public transport

Buses may be rerouted along certain roads for VVIP movements, but the metro will remain fully operational as usual. All road transport including private vehicles and taxis/autos are liable only to park in authorized areas and must stay clear of parking within a 200m radius of Controlled Roads.

In light of these traffic regulations, commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow a margin for travel time, use public transportation, such as the Metro, as much as possible, and follow the routes and instructions provided by traffic personnel.

Those commuting to the airport during this restriction window are strongly advised to use the metro to avoid any delays. All emergency and essential travel vehicles will be given priority.

Commuters are advised to stay alert and report any suspicious activity or objects to the authorities' attention.