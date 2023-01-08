Delhi traffic to be hit on these routes till Tuesday. Check details

Several parts of central and south Delhi witnessed traffic snarls on Sunday as the police chalked out alternate routes to allow the passage of religious processions. The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory for commuters as many roads are expected to be closed due to the 811th Urs-e-Mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer Sharif, which started on Sunday and will continue till Tuesday.

“Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as a religious procession will be taken out in connection with 811TH JRS-E-MUBARAK of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif on 08.1.2023, 09.1.2023, 10.01.2023 (sic),” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Restrictions were imposed on several key routes in south and central Delhi on Sunday, including Jama Masjid Chowk, Matia Mahal-Chitli Qabar, Tiraha Bairam Khan, Delhi Gate, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Matka Shah Baba, Purana Quila, Sunder Nagar, Oberoi Hotel, and Dargah Hazarat Nizamuddin.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic may be further hampered on Monday and Tuesday as many offices are reopening this week.

Traffic advisory for Monday and Tuesday:

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed on Monday on these routes:

Lodhi Road

Safdarjung Road

INA Market

Green Park

Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas-IIT

Till Qutub Minar Mehrauli.

On Tuesday, traffic movement will be restricted in these areas:

Anuvrat Marg

Andheria More crossing

MG Road from Andheria Mod

Till Aya Nagar border near Haryana.

The traffic police advised commuters going to railway stations, ISBT or the Delhi airport to leave with sufficient time in hand as several roads may witness congestions. They have also advised people to take public transport and avoid roadside parking to help keep roads clear.

Ashram flyover closed

The latest advisory comes at a time when the police has already released advisories and alternate routes for commuters taking the Ashram flyover which remains closed for the construction of a connecting road.

Chaos and long queues of vehicles were seen on Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) and Mathura Road on Sunday and the Delhi traffic police has suggested a few alternate routes for motorists to avoid using the already congested stretches.

The Public Works Department (PWD) shut down the arterial Ashram flyover for construction work that will link it to a new overpass being built 50 meters away, part of a high-profile project to decongest traffic on the route.