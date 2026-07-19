Traffic curbs in Delhi for July 20 Parliament Monsoon Session | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory detailing special traffic arrangements that will be implemented for the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.
The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13.
The police, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), noted that heavy vehicular movement and traffic restrictions are expected in and around the Parliament area.
“Special traffic arrangements will be in place during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2026, commencing from 20.07.2026 in the jurisdiction of New Delhi Range,” the post read.
Roads to be avoided:
- Rafi Marg
- Motilal Nehru Marg
- Maulana Azad Road
- K. Kamaraj Marg
- Raisina Road
- Rajendra Prasad Road
- Parliament Street
- Ashoka Road
- Talkatora Road
- Pandit Pant Marg
- Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road
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According to the advisory, these junctions or locations are to be avoided:
- Vijay Chowk
- Boat Club
- Roundabout (R/A) Rail Bhawan
- R/A Sunehri Masjid
- R/A Patel Chowk
- R/A Boota Singh
- R/A Prime Chowk
- R/A GRG
- R/A Jalebi Chowk
Meanwhile, here are the suggested alternate routes:
- Janpath
- Vinay Marg
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- R/A RML
- Man Singh Road
- Akbar Road
- Teen Murti Marg
- Shanti Path
- Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road
- 11 Murti
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent Road
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
According to the advisory, these junctions or locations are to be avoided:
- Vijay Chowk
- Boat Club
- Roundabout (R/A) Rail Bhawan
- R/A Sunehri Masjid
- R/A Patel Chowk
- R/A Boota Singh
- R/A Prime Chowk
- R/A GRG
- R/A Jalebi Chowk
Meanwhile, here are the suggested alternate routes:
- Janpath
- Vinay Marg
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place
- Baba Kharak Singh Marg
- R/A RML
- Man Singh Road
- Akbar Road
- Teen Murti Marg
- Shanti Path
- Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Road
- 11 Murti
- Sardar Patel Marg
- Mother Teresa Crescent Road
- Kamal Ataturk Marg
- Panchsheel Marg
Furthermore, the authorities also advised the commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the affected roads during peak hours.
"Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time. Avoid the affected roads and junctions during peak hours," the post read.
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All-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session
The Opposition parties on Sunday staged a "walkout" from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session over Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju extending an invitation to the National Citizens Party of India to take part in the meeting.
The Opposition leaders later rejoined the meeting, describing their walkout as a symbolic protest.
"Today, the entire opposition including Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, JMM, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference, Left parties, Shiv Sena UBT have all walked out of the all party meeting in protest because the so-called NCPI, which is an unrecognized party, the strength of the All India Trinamool Congress in the list provided by the table office is shown to be 28 members," talking to reporters, TMC leader Mahua Moitra said.
"These so-called rebel 20 MPs, their merger has not been approved by the Speaker. The 20 disqualification petitions are still pending," the TMC MP added.
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The opposition members staged a walkout soon after the all-party meeting began.
(with inputs from ANI)
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