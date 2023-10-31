Delhi traffic advisory: Which routes to avoid today?

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a special advisory in the wake of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh — Amrit Kalash Yatra" and the ‘Run for Unity’ event in the national capital.

Traffic jam at ITO in New Delhi on October 11.(HT photo)

The event, “Meri Mati Mera Desh — Amrit Kalash Yatra”, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vijay Chowk, and will require restrictions and diversions between 9 am and 9 pm.

The “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign, which was launched to honour martyred people, was announced by the price minister during his 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat.

In a detailed advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said that it has identified several key intersections and roundabouts and advised the public to use them for travel only in case of an urgent need.

The Delhi Traffic Police has asked the public to avoid the following roads:

-Round About (R/A) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg

-R/A Patel Chowk

-Bhinder Point Junction

-R/A – GPO

-Aurbindo Chowk

-R/A – RML

-Q point

- R/A GRG

-R/A MLNP

-R/A Mandi House

-R/A RGM

-R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road

-R/A Raja Ji Marg

-R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg

-R/A MAR Janpath

-Mahadev Road

-R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath

-R/A Patel Chowk

-A point

-W Point

-Minto Road

-Under Geeta Colony Flyover

-Dhaula Kuan flyover

-AIIMs chowk

-Ashram Chowk

-Under Moti Bagh Flyover

-Neela Gumbad

-Sarai Kale Khan

-RA Dayal Chowk

-R/A Kautilya Marg

-ISBT Kashmiri Gate

-Outer Ring Road- Signature Bridge Junction

Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police also said that restrictions have been placed on some roads for the ‘Run for Unity’ event. The event is being held to commemorate Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. In view of this, traffic police said that the India Gate C-Hexagon will remain closed from 6.45 am to 9 am today.

It also listed some key diversion points:

-Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

-Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

-Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

-Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

-Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

-Q-Point

-R/A Mansingh Road

-R/A Jaswant Singh Road

-K.G. Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

-R/A Mandi House

The police have also warned of a rush on Delhi Metro routes, especially on the Yellow and Violet lines.

"The visitors will mainly be travelling through the Delhi Metro and hence it is expected that there will be a rush in the Delhi Metro Routes, especially the yellow and Violet lines. However, boarding and deboarding at the below-mentioned metro stations is expected to witness heavy footfall," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The metro stations included: Sultanpur, Guru Dronacharya, Arjan Garh, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Supreme Court, Qutub Minar, Ghitorni, IFFCO Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, Barakhambad House and Central Secretariat.

