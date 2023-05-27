Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Parliament inauguration: Restricted traffic movement in these areas in Delhi

ByNisha Anand
May 27, 2023 07:38 PM IST

The traffic police said that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area on Sunday, while the areas enclosed by some routes will be regulated.

Ahead of the inauguration of new Parliament building on Sunday, Delhi traffic police issued an advisory outlining traffic regulations and restrictions to ensure smooth flow and security during the event.

The advisory comes as the high-profile event will be marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the newly-constructed complex, accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and several dignitaries and politicians from across the country in attendance.

The traffic police announced that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area on May 28. This would mean that only specific movement of vehicles will be allowed, which includes public transport, civil services aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Additionally, the traffic police said some areas will be operated as regulated. Sharing a list of routes that fall in these areas, the police urged the public to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

As per the advisory, the area enclosed by following routes will be treated as controlled:

Mother Teresa Cerscent Road
Roundabout Talkatora
Baba Kharak Singh Marg
Roundabout Gol Dak Khana
Roundabout Patel Chowk
Ashoka Road
Roundabout Windsor Palace
Janpath
Roundabout MLNP
Akbar Road
Roundabout Gol Methi
Roundabout GKP
Teen Murti Marg
Roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road

Within the regulated area, only civil services aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed, the police said.

It also urged the civil services aspirants, whose exam centres are located in New Delhi district, to plan their journey a little early to avoid any inconvenience.

Topics
new delhi parliament central vista
