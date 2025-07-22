Delhi: Traffic curbs on key routes today as Kanwar Yatra rush peaks

Commuters in north Delhi are likely to face major traffic disruptions on Tuesday as thousands of Kanwarias and Dak Kanwar pilgrims are expected to converge on the Yudhister Setu, Boulevard Road, and the Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar. People, accompanied by loud DJ music, carry holy water on the Ghaziabad-Delhi Meerut road as part of the Kanwar Yatra on Monday. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

Anticipating heavy footfall throughout the day, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory and imposed restrictions on vehicular movement along critical stretches of the Ring Road and connecting routes.

Traffic restrictions will be in force from 9am till Tuesday midnight to ensure the safety of pilgrims and manage congestion in the city.

As per the advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, movement of buses and commercial vehicles will be prohibited on the stretch from Tis Hazari to Shahdara at Yudhister Setu, while entry of commercial vehicles will be barred from ISBT Kashmiri Gate towards Tis Hazari on Boulevard Road. At Lothian Road, movement of commercial vehicles will not be allowed from GPO Chowk to ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

To ease traffic flow and minimise disruptions, the traffic police has designated some key diversion points, including Kashmiri Gate Metro Gate No. 5 on Boulevard Road (at the foot of Yudhister Setu), out gate of ISBT Kashmiri Gate on Ring Road and GPO Chowk.

Commercial vehicles have also been provided alternate routes in the advisory. Vehicles from the Hanuman Mandir side heading to Tis Hazari via Ring Road will be diverted from ISBT out-gate and rerouted through Yamuna Marg–Raj Niwas Marg–Rajpur Road–Dr. Karnwal Road–Barat Khana Chowk before resuming their journey. Similarly, vehicles from Tis Hazari side aiming to reach Yudhister Setu will be diverted from Kashmiri Gate Metro Gate No. 5, taking the Ring Road, with a U-turn from Monastery, and proceeding via Hanuman Mandir–Outer Ring Road–Akshardham Mandir–NH-24.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the affected routes, plan journeys well in advance, and follow traffic personnel instructions on-ground. Authorities have appealed to the public to exercise patience, follow traffic rules, and extend cooperation for smooth conduct of the annual religious event.