Delhi traffic updates: Mahatma Gandhi Marg disrupted, Pragati Maidan tunnel open

Delhiites continued to face traffic woes on Thursday as several parts of the national capital near Yamuna were flooded due to the overflowing river. A regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department has also suffered damage near the Indraprastha bus stand and the WHO Building on Drain No 12, exacerbating the already dire situation. The damaged regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city.

National Disaster Response Force personnel rescue people from flooded waters at Jaitpur Khadda in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The flood water has inundated the Ring Road from Majnu ka Tila up to Rajghat and adjacent areas, affecting the traffic movement on the stretch.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on the restrictions and the regulation of vehicular movement as harried commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

The vehicular movement on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover has been prohibited due to the overflow of drain water near the WHO Building. The traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg -- between the IP flyover and the Chandgi Ram Akhara and the Kalighat Mandir and the Delhi Secretariat -- and on the Outer Ring Road between the Wazirabad Bridge and the Chandgi Ram Akhara.

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, meanwhile, has been opened for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for four days due to waterlogging.

While the non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi, the commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Mukarba Chowk.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge, the advisory stated.

The commercial vehicles will also be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No such vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and the IP flyover. They will be diverted from the Ghazipur border as well as from Akshardham towards DND. No such vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, it added.

Interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will stop at the Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail