New Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Fire Services are jointly working on a comprehensive strategy to ensure traffic-free movement for fire tenders and ambulances during emergencies, senior officials said on Monday.

Delhi Traffic Police, Fire Services devise plan for traffic-free movement of emergency vehicles

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The initiative comes in the wake of several major fire incidents and medical emergencies where response teams faced delays due to heavy traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours in the national capital.

A senior police officer said officials from both departments have already begun discussions and are examining multiple ways to facilitate quicker movement of emergency vehicles so that they can reach affected locations within the shortest possible time.

"The objective is to create a seamless response mechanism during emergencies. Officers from both departments are studying various traffic patterns and operational requirements to ensure that fire tenders and ambulances do not get stuck in traffic while responding to distress calls," the officer said.

According to officials, Delhi Police's existing artificial intelligence-based traffic management systems and route-mapping capabilities are expected to play a key role in the exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer said Delhi Police already has advanced route-mapping systems that provide real-time information about traffic conditions across the city. These systems can help identify the fastest routes to an emergency site and suggest immediate alternative corridors whenever congestion is reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer said Delhi Police already has advanced route-mapping systems that provide real-time information about traffic conditions across the city. These systems can help identify the fastest routes to an emergency site and suggest immediate alternative corridors whenever congestion is reported. {{/usCountry}}

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"The technology will also assist in planning traffic diversions in real time so that normal traffic movement is affected minimally while emergency vehicles are given priority passage," the officer said.

Another senior officer said authorities are also studying traffic volumes across different parts of the city and analysing peak congestion hours to formulate location-specific response plans.

"Traffic conditions vary significantly across Delhi depending on the time of day. By identifying high-density traffic periods and bottleneck locations, we will be able to recommend alternative routes to the fire department and emergency responders, ensuring there is no delay in reaching the spot," the officer said.

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"The proposed mechanism may include dynamic route advisories, coordinated control-room monitoring and rapid deployment of traffic personnel whenever a major emergency is reported," he added.

The officer also said that additional traffic police personnel could also be deployed at critical intersections to clear lanes, regulate vehicular movement and facilitate swift passage of emergency vehicles.

The move is aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness in the capital and reducing response times during fires, accidents and medical emergencies, the officer added, stressing that every minute saved during such incidents can play a crucial role in protecting lives and property.

The initiative comes amid concerns raised by some residents following a recent hotel fire in Malviya Nagar in which 22 people were killed. Many locals had blamed a delay in the arrival of fire tenders after at the site.

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