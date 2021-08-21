Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after waterlogging in these areas

The Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday waterlogging has been reported in several areas in the national capital amid heavy rains as they urged commuters to avoid these stretches. The traffic police listed Minto Bridge, Azad Market, Pul Prahladpur and Moolchand underpasses as areas where waterlogging has been reported. The traffic police tweeted that the Azad Market underpass has been closed and that traffic has been affected at the Moolchand underpass.

“Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic Interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road . Kindly avoid the stretch,” the police wrote on the microblogging site. In a previous tweet, the police also informed that waterlogging that traffic movement at on the Minto Bridge has been closed due to waterlogging.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the national capital will witness a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers” during the day.

“Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during next 02 hours,” the IMD tweeted.

The weather department’s official told Hindustan Times on Saturday that patchy rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue in parts of the city till Monday (August 23).

Delhi has been witnessing rains since Friday night, bringing some relief from the rising temperatures. On Saturday, residents woke up to rain accompanied with thunderstorms. This year, the monsoon in Delhi had been delayed by more than two weeks. The last time Delhi received showers was on August 8, when a rainfall of 15.4mm was recorded. This month, only 74.2mm rainfall has been recorded till now compared to the usual 247.7mm. In July, Delhi recorded rainfall of 507.1mm.

Meanwhile, the IMD also informed that parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida will continue to be hit by moderate to heavy intensity rains. In Haryana, Sonipat, Panipat and Gannaur will receive thunderstorms with light to moderate rain.

(With inputs from Vatsala Shrangi)