Delhi traffic police issue advisory for movements during ‘Sankalp March’

Vehicular movements will remain affected from 11am till late afternoon today in many parts of central Delhi, especially on roads around Mandi House and Jantar Mantar due to a “ Samvidhan Sankalp March” led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The Delhi traffic police have issued a traffic advisory regarding their arrangements for the event to ensure motorists face less inconvenience.

The rally, organised in protest against the killings in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Maharashtra’s Amravati, will start from Mandi House around 11am and culminate at Jantar Mantar. Police have expected that nearly 7,000 people would participate in the event organised in the wake of the recent killings of Hindus by Muslims, said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

According to the traffic advisory, the rally that will commence from Mandi House will take Barakhambha Road and Tolstoy Marg to reach Jantar Mantar. To facilitate smooth flow of traffic, only pedestrians have been allowed on at least nine important roads from 8.30am to 2pm. These roads are Sikandara Road, Barakhambha Road, Copernicus Marg, Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sandad Marg -- from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk -- and Janpath -- from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Windsor Place roundabout.

“Commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and advised to avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi traffic range) Aalap Patel.

The traffic police said they have deployed an adequate number of traffic personnel to manage the traffic and guide motorists about the alternate routes.

On June 21, 54-year-old chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was hacked to death in Amravati by three men on a bike when he was on his way back home on a scooter. It has been alleged that Kolhe killing was the result of the outrage over suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammed. On June 28, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma.

