Delhi traffic police issue advisory over Satya Niketan building collapse rescue work

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday, warning of affected vehicle movement amid the rescue work for the collapsed building in Satya Niketan area, which claimed at least seven lives.

At least six people died, and several others were injured after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday. (PTI)

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Following a building collapse at Satya Niketan Market, South Campus, rescue and relief operations are underway. Emergency teams are working at the spot."

Follow live updates on the Satya Niketan building collapse here.

What routes will be affected?

According to the police, traffic movement is affected on routes from:

Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan

RTR

Benito Juarez Marg

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{{^usCountry}} The advisory urged the commuters to avoid these stretches if possible and use alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The advisory urged the commuters to avoid these stretches if possible and use alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | CM orders magisterial probe, FIR against building owner over Satya Niketan PG collapse

"Please do not stop, park or crowd near the incident site. Keep the way clear for ambulances and rescue vehicles," the advisory added.

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Also Read | 'Save me or I'll die': Cries from under the rubble in Satya Niketan building collapse

‘Building intended for public use must undergo…’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Speaking to the media, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta informed that the government, in coordination with the municipal corporation, is working on a policy that would make periodic structural audits and safety certifications mandatory for all buildings used for public purposes, including paying guest accommodations, nursing homes and schools.

“The government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy mandating that any building intended for public use—whether a PG, nursing home, school, or any other facility—must undergo periodic structural audits and safety certifications; otherwise, no public activity will be permitted there,” she noted.

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CM Gupta said, “We will not allow anyone to reside in unsafe PGs. We have arranged accommodation in college hostels for those evacuated from the building, and the government is ensuring their needs are met.”

"We are in contact with the parents of the students affected by this tragedy and are providing them with full support to alleviate their distress. Regarding government officials whose oversight, negligence, or other lapses contributed to this situation, strict action will be taken against them this very day; no one will be spared," the CM added.

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Satya Niketan building collapse

At least six people died, and several others were injured after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an unknown number of people were feared trapped after the building collapsed.

According to the police, ongoing renovations on the ground floor of the paying guest (PG) accommodation triggered the collapse, HT reported earlier. The officials also noted that the building was between 40 and 50 years old.

The police have registered a case against the building owner, Hariram Bansal, and others, while a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered.