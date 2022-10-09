Delhi traffic police issue alert amid incessant rain

The Delhi traffic police on Sunday issued an alert for the commuters, warning them about waterlogging, potholes, road cave-ins and uprooting of trees following incessant rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the last 24 hours.

A press statement issued in this connection said that waterlogging has been reported from several localities including New PHQ, Peeragarhi Chowk, Lodhi Colony Flyover, Lajpat Nagar Metro Station,Mathura Road, Munirka Bus Stand, Rohtak Road (Nangloi), Panchkuiyan Road, Vasant Kunj, Patel Nagar, Dhaula KuanRing Road, GT Karnal Road (Samyapur Badli) and Delhi Cantt.

The traffic police also took to their Twitter handles to share a list of tree falls, road cave-ins and roads where potholes have emerged till 10am on Sunday.

According to the press note, road cave-ins were reported in front of Bikaner Sweets on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg in Safdarjung Enclave circle and potholes on roads near Barafkhana Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, Ashram, Rafi Marg in Parliament House circle, Moti Bagh Gurudwara and Hauz Khas circle. “The trees were uprooted on roads under Palam flyover and Benito Juarez Marg.

“Messages through Traffic Control Room were also flashed to Control Rooms of other civic agencies like Horticulture Departments of NDMC, PWD and MCD. “They were also pressed into for using local resources and manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness, alacrity and promptness. Trees were removed along footpaths and central verges and traffic movement was managed in the best possible manner. The operations are still going on and services of other departments are also being taken,” the press statement said and added that commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly and avoid these stretches for their convenience.

The downpour in the last 24 hours has led to a new record in Delhi as it was the highest the city has seen in Safdarjung in October over the last decade, according to Skymet, a private weather agency. The Safdarjung observatory is Delhi’s primary weather station.

“74 mm 24 hour rain over Delhi Safdarjung is highest during the last decade. patchy rain may continue for next two day(s). But with reduced intensity. Record is of 172.7 mm on Oct 01 in 1954,” Skymet vice president Mahesh Palawat said in a tweet on Sunday.