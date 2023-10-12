Delhi traffic police issues advisory for P 20 Summit beginning today

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for the P-20 summit which will be held from October 12 to October 14 in the national Capital during the morning hours.

People have been advised to use public transport to help decongest roads and avoid any inconvenience.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Delhi traffic police has stated that the summit meetings will be held at the Yashobhoomi complex (India International Convention and Expo Centre) in Sector 25 Dwarka.

The advisory issued states that the traffic movement will be regulated from 7am to 10pm on all the three days at Akbar Road, Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mehram Nagar area near the airport, Palam flyover, Ulan Batar road, Panchsheel Marg and Teen Murti Marg and Dhulsiras Chowk.

“Commuters going to railway stations, hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time in hand so as to accommodate possible delays on the route”, the advisory read.

The accommodations for the visiting dignitaries have been arranged at Leela Palace near Netaji Nagar, Taj Mahal hotel at Man Singh road, ITC Maurya Hotel at SP Marg, Tal Palace hotel at SP Marg, Roseate house and JW Marriot at Aerocity.

A senior police official said that on Thursday, the delegates will proceed to Yashobhoomi in the morning from their respective hotels and will return in the evening.

“On October 13, they will leave from their hotels to Yashobhoomi in the morning and will come back to their place of stay and in late evening they will leave for Parliament house and will return to their hotel. On October 14 morning, delegates will leave for Yashobhoomi in the morning and return in the afternoon. The delegations will start leaving for airport from the evening of October 14 up to October 15,” the official added.

People have been advised to use public transport to help decongest roads and avoid any inconvenience.

“Commuters are requested to cooperate with the police in making this summit a success,” the document read.

The P20 Summit is the meeting of the speakers and heads of legislatures of G20 member countries and guest countries to explore how Parliaments might effectively advance global governance, bringing a parliamentary perspective to governance challenges and solutions towards addressing them.

