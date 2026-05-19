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Delhi: Transport bodies threaten to go on strike from May 21 over hike in ECC

The protest has been called by transport associations led by the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association and the All India Motor Transport Congress

Published on: May 19, 2026 10:25 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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Multiple transporters’ bodies have threatened to suspend the movement of commercial vehicles into Delhi from May 21 to 23 in protest against the Delhi government’s decision to increase the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles entering the national Capital, raising concerns over possible disruption in freight movement and supply chains.

The bodies have also objected to the proposed restriction on BS-IV vehicles in Delhi from October 31, 2026. (File photo)

Transport unions said essential goods vehicles will remain exempt from the proposed blockade to avoid disruption in the supply of critical commodities.

The protest has been called by transport associations led by the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association and the All India Motor Transport Congress. The bodies have also objected to the proposed restriction on BS-IV vehicles in Delhi from October 31, 2026, while such vehicles will continue operating in other parts of the country. Additionally, the hike in fuel prices have added to the burden of transporters.

Also Read: SC accepts CAQM proposal to hike ECC, commercial vehicles to pay more to enter Delhi

Rajender Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, said the ECC was introduced in 2015 following directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and was initially meant only for vehicles transiting through Delhi without a destination in the city.

The Delhi government has not officially responded to the protest call and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

 
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