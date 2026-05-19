Delhi: Transport bodies threaten to go on strike from May 21 over hike in ECC

Multiple transporters’ bodies have threatened to suspend the movement of commercial vehicles into Delhi from May 21 to 23 in protest against the Delhi government’s decision to increase the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) on commercial vehicles entering the national Capital, raising concerns over possible disruption in freight movement and supply chains.

The bodies have also objected to the proposed restriction on BS-IV vehicles in Delhi from October 31, 2026. (File photo)

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Transport unions said essential goods vehicles will remain exempt from the proposed blockade to avoid disruption in the supply of critical commodities.

The protest has been called by transport associations led by the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association and the All India Motor Transport Congress. The bodies have also objected to the proposed restriction on BS-IV vehicles in Delhi from October 31, 2026, while such vehicles will continue operating in other parts of the country. Additionally, the hike in fuel prices have added to the burden of transporters.

Also Read: SC accepts CAQM proposal to hike ECC, commercial vehicles to pay more to enter Delhi

Rajender Kapoor, president of the All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, said the ECC was introduced in 2015 following directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and was initially meant only for vehicles transiting through Delhi without a destination in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} “However, the tax was later made applicable to all commercial vehicles. We challenged this in the Supreme Court and some relief was granted to CNG and essential goods vehicles,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, the tax was later made applicable to all commercial vehicles. We challenged this in the Supreme Court and some relief was granted to CNG and essential goods vehicles,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said transporters continued paying the levy even after the construction of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which were aimed at diverting non-destined traffic away from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said transporters continued paying the levy even after the construction of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which were aimed at diverting non-destined traffic away from Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Now, the Delhi government is increasing the tax again, almost by 50%. We are stopping vehicles to protest against this move,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, the Delhi government is increasing the tax again, almost by 50%. We are stopping vehicles to protest against this move,” Kapoor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement issued ahead of a planned press conference, transport bodies said rising petrol and diesel prices had become a serious concern for the sector. They said nearly 73% of freight movement in the country takes place through road transport and added that higher fuel prices directly increase transportation costs for essential commodities, including vegetables, medicines, construction material and daily-use goods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement issued ahead of a planned press conference, transport bodies said rising petrol and diesel prices had become a serious concern for the sector. They said nearly 73% of freight movement in the country takes place through road transport and added that higher fuel prices directly increase transportation costs for essential commodities, including vegetables, medicines, construction material and daily-use goods. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi government has not officially responded to the protest call and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.

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