Crackdown on parked overage plying vehicles to stop in Delhi: Transport officials

Delhi transport department officials on Wednesday said they have decided to stop the lifting of parked overage (end of life) vehicles from Delhi in wake of a letter written by transport minister Kailash Gahlot for the same. The transport department on March 29 launched a drive against overage plying as well as parked vehicles. (HT file photo)

The officials, however, clarified that they are yet to receive the letter from the minister but when they were apprised of the same, they decided to stop lifting parked overage vehicles.

A senior transport department official said the crackdown against overage vehicles which are plying will continue.

“We will continue the crackdown on overage vehicles which are plying in the national Capital as they are not allowed to run according to rules,” said the official.

The transport department on March 29 launched a drive against overage plying as well as parked vehicles and since then, over 2,000 vehicles have been seized by the enforcement wing of the transport department.

The breakup of plying and parked vehicles lifted so far was not available with the transport department, but an official said several parked vehicles have also been lifted.

In the letter, transport minister Kailash Gahlot stated that, “It has been brought to my notice by various people that vehicles, which have completed the age validity and are parked in Delhi, are being forcefully towed away by the enforcement teams of the transport department. At the outset, towing away of a parked vehicle is not mandated anywhere in law. The department is within its right to take action against a vehicle which is plying on the roads of Delhi but forcefully towing away a vehicle which is parked, is not allowed and needs to be discontinued forthwith.”

Recently in a meeting, the minister discussed the issue with special commissioner (enforcement) when the commissioner of transport was away on leave.

The special commissioner was told that towing away of parked vehicles should not be done as it is not only illegal but also leads to chaotic situation in the city.

The minister said, “I am surprised that in spite of clear directions, special commissioner (enforcement) has continued in his own way. I may place on record that any legal dispute arising out of such instances, where a vehicle has been towed away by the enforcement branch of the transport department while in a parked condition shall have to be defended by the officers concerned themselves and shall not be defended by the government.”

No vehicle which is 15 years or older can operate on the roads of the national Capital, according to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal in 2015) and the Supreme Court in 2018.

For diesel vehicles, the time period is 10 years only.

The government calls such vehicles “end-of-Iife” vehicles and driving them in Delhi is illegal.

The aim behind these rules is to cut down on the number of vehicles on the city roads with dated emission standards.

From a legal standpoint, deregistration immobilises vehicles and ensures that they cannot be lawfully used.

“Deregistered vehicles cannot be sold, and the insurance of such vehicles cannot be purchased. Using such vehicles becomes illegal and they can be impounded,” said an official.

HT had in October last year reported that the transport department had deregistered 5,338,045 vehicles between January 2018 and October 2022, of which 4,698,391 were petrol-run while 415,362 had diesel engines, and 41,311 ran on CNG.