New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded over ₹1.21 crore as compensation to a woman who suffered amputation of her left leg after a road accident in 2016. Delhi tribunal awards ₹1.21 crore to woman who lost leg in 2016 road accident

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda was hearing a claim petition filed by Renuka Bisht, a resident of Delhi's Narela, who lost her leg after a motorcycle hit her two-wheeler on March 8, 2016.

In an order dated February 25, the tribunal said, "The evidence which has come on record, it is held that the petitioner has been able to prove his case on the basis of preponderance of probabilities, that she sustained injuries in a road accident which took place due to rash and negligent driving of offending vehicle by respondent no 1 ."

The tribunal noted that Bisht was returning home on a scooty after picking up her son from school when the motorcycle, allegedly driven at high speed, hit her vehicle, causing both riders to fall and sustain injuries.

It said that the woman suffered grievous injuries and later underwent amputation of her left leg at the knee joint, resulting in 75 per cent permanent disability in relation to the limb.

"The petitioner is also shown to have sustained permanent disability to the extent of 75 per cent in relation to the left lower limb with disarticulation of the left knee joint. Thus, she would not be able to enjoy general amenities of life after the accident in question and her quality of life has been definitely affected," the tribunal said.

It then awarded ₹1.21 crore as compensation to Bisht under various heads.

The tribunal held that the motorcycle was insured at the time of the accident and directed the insurer to deposit the awarded amount within 30 days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.