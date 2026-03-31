New Delhi, Two men wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing and multiple knife attacks in southwest Delhi's Dabri area were arrested after separate late-night encounters with the police, an official said on Tuesday. Delhi: Two held after separate late-night shootouts for Dabri stabbing incidents

The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar alias Noddy and Prem Sharma alias Himanshu, who have prior criminal records, allegedly opened fire on police teams attempting to apprehend them and sustained bullet injuries in their legs when the cops retaliated, the official said.

The police said the arrests came within 24 hours of two stabbing incidents reported from Madhu Vihar on Sunday night, in which one person was killed and three others were left critically injured.

According to the police, the violence unfolded in quick succession, with two separate incidents occurring within a span of around 15 minutes.

"In the first incident, reported at 9.23 pm near Durga Mata Mandir in Madhu Vihar, 39-year-old Govind Jha, a food delivery agent, was stabbed to death after he asked the accused for directions. Jha was rushed to a hospital by a passerby but succumbed to his injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kushal Pal Singh said.

In the second incident, reported minutes later near Nav Jeevan School in the same locality, three people identified as Honey, Anish and Rohit were stabbed by unidentified assailants. All three victims were admitted to hospitals, with two declared unfit for statement and one referred for specialised treatment.

"Despite initial rumours attempting to give a communal angle to the incidents, the investigation has found no such link and termed such claims as misleading," the DCP said.

Acting on specific inputs, multiple teams were deployed to track down the suspects after their identification.

The first breakthrough came late Monday night when a Special Staff team spotted Rohit Kumar near a sports complex in Dwarka Sector 17. "When the police team asked him to surrender, he allegedly opened fire and fired three rounds at the team. One of the bullets passed very close to a head constable. The team exercised restraint and retaliated in self-defence with controlled firing," the DCP said.

Rohit Kumar was hit in the knee and overpowered after a brief scuffle. A pistol, along with live and spent cartridges, was recovered from his possession. He was subsequently shifted to a hospital and a separate case under provisions of the Arms Act and for attempt to murder was registered.

"In a parallel operation, another police team intercepted Prem Sharma near Najafgarh on the same night while he was moving on a stolen scooter. On being challenged, he too allegedly fired three rounds at the police. One of the bullets struck the bulletproof vest of a head constable. The team retaliated in controlled self-defence and managed to incapacitate him," the official said.

Sharma sustained a bullet injury below the knee and was apprehended. A pistol, cartridges and the stolen vehicle used in the crime were recovered from him. The police said that Sharma is the main accused in the fatal stabbing of Govind Jha, while both accused were involved in the subsequent attack on the three other victims.

"Investigations further revealed that both accused have prior criminal records. Rohit Kumar had recently been released from jail earlier this month, while Prem Sharma has been previously involved in serious offences, including a kidnapping-for-ransom case," he added.

Both accused are currently undergoing treatment under police custody, and further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.