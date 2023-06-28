Home / Cities / Delhi News / From WiFi to first aid, this Delhi Uber driver gives free snacks, juices and more to customers

From WiFi to first aid, this Delhi Uber driver gives free snacks, juices and more to customers

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jun 28, 2023 02:09 PM IST

The Uber also provides a donation box for the needy.

A Twitter user shared a picture of an Uber driver in Delhi, who is going viral for the provisions in his cab. Shyamlal Yadav took to the microblogging site to share his pleasant experience with Abdul Qadeer, who has fitted his taxi with an array of amenities for commuters. Those riding in Qadeer’s cab can avail first-aid, snacks, water - all free of cost. The car also provides a donation box for the needy.

The Uber provides essential medicines, drinking water, biscuits, perfume, newspapers, and an umbrella, among other things.
The Uber provides essential medicines, drinking water, biscuits, perfume, newspapers, and an umbrella, among other things. (Twitter)

Yadav wrote that the 48-year-old driver told him that he has rarely cancelled a ride in seven years.

Interestingly, the Uber even has WiFi access, along with perfume, umbrella, toothpick and tissues, among other things. Labelled neatly, the items are stacked behind the seats for easy access to the riders.

"Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has a first aid kit and many other essentials for riders for free, as well as a donation box for poor children, says hardly cancelled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him," the user wrote n his tweet.

The cab also has two instructions for travellers. One reads, “We respect people of every religion. We can identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society.” The second hand-written board shares the WiFi password and mentions that all the items in the cab can be used for free.

“Luckily, I had also got a chance to sit in his cab in Delhi. It was a very moving experience,” echoed a user. Another user wrote that this is proof that a person loves their job. A third user lauded Qadeer and said that he definitely cares about his profession.

The cab has even stocked a diary for passengers to write their feedback.

    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

