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Delhi under yellow alert for rain today; mercury to rise from Monday: IMD

IMD forecasts light rain and winds up to 60 kmph on Sunday, with temperatures expected to cross 40°C in Delhi later this week.

Published on: May 31, 2026 11:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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The capital is likely to witness light rain and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph on Sunday evening and night, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city.

The rain is expected due to a prevailing western disturbance that is weakening, with no rainfall expected from Monday onwards, the IMD said. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
The rain is expected due to a prevailing western disturbance that is weakening, with no rainfall expected from Monday onwards, the IMD said. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The rain is expected due to a prevailing western disturbance that is weakening, with no rainfall expected from Monday onwards, the IMD said.

While some cloudiness may still persist in parts of the city on Monday and Tuesday, officials said temperatures are expected to rise and possibly cross 40°C on Tuesday and 42°C by Thursday. However, no heatwave conditions are likely till the coming weekend.

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Sunday was 23.3°C -- four notches below normal, making for a fairly cool night. The minimum is expected to gradually rise and may touch 29°C by Wednesday. Delhi’s maximum meanwhile stood at 37.2°C on Saturday, which was three degrees below normal. A similar maximum between 36-38°C is likely on Sunday, the IMD said.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air remained ‘satisfactory’, with an average air quality index (AQI) of 91 (satisfactory) at 10 am. It was 85 (satisfactory) a day earlier.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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